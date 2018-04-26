Ubi Franklin and son join the 'Shaku Shaku' movement

news

Its always adorable when we see photos of kids and their parents just like this beautiful one of Ubi Franklin and his son, Jayden.

On our photo of the day, we are so proud of the music mogul as he has been able to get his little man to join the 'Shaku Shaku' dance movement and this pose for the camera is priceless.

They looked so into the dance and didn't even have the time to look at the camera, we love it guys, we are proud of this moment which sometimes cannot be duplicated. Even thought Ubi is now separated from his estranged wife and actress, Lilian Esoro, he is very much involved in the life of their son.

Back in March 2018, when Lilian Esoro celebrated her birthday, Ubi Franklin still went all out to wish her a happy birthday. The music mogul took to his Instagram stories where he posted a photo of himself with Lilian and their son, Jayden

"Happy birthday to Jayden's Mum Lilian Ogechi God Bless you," he captioned the photo.