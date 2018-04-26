Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ubi Franklin and son join the 'Shaku Shaku' movement

Photo Of The Day Ubi Franklin and son join the 'Shaku Shaku' movement

Check out Ubi Franklin and his son's creating their version of the 'Shaku Shaku' dance moves on our photo of the day.

  • Published:
UAbi Franklin and son doing the 'Shaku Shaku' dance moves play

UAbi Franklin and son doing the 'Shaku Shaku' dance moves

(Instagram/UbiFranklin)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Its always adorable when we see photos of kids and their parents just like this beautiful one of Ubi Franklin and his son, Jayden.

On our photo of the day, we are so proud of the music mogul as he has been able to get his little man to join the 'Shaku Shaku' dance movement and this pose for the camera is priceless.

They looked so into the dance and didn't even have the time to look at the camera, we love it guys, we are proud of this moment which sometimes cannot be duplicated. Even thought Ubi is now separated from his estranged wife and actress, Lilian Esoro, he is very much involved in the life of their son.

Back in March 2018, when Lilian Esoro celebrated her birthday, Ubi Franklin still went all out to wish her a happy birthday. The music mogul took to his Instagram stories where he posted a photo of himself with Lilian and their son, Jayden

"Happy birthday to Jayden's Mum Lilian Ogechi God Bless you," he captioned the photo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Tobi Former BBNaija star's rumoured girlfriend says she isn't threatened...bullet
2 Teddy A Former BBNaija star throws a surprise birthday for Bambam (Photos)bullet
3 Davido Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proofbullet

Related Articles

Ubi Franklin Media mogul wishes estranged wife, Lilian Esoro, baby mama a happy mother's day
Lilian Esoro Actress' estranged husband wishes her a happy birthday
Lilian Esoro Actress steps out with estranged husband, Ubi Franklin
Pulse List 2017 5 celebrities that got married in the year
Lilian Esoro Check out photos from actress' birthday party
Lilian Esoro Actress wishes her estranged husband,Ubi Franklin a happy birthday
Femi Ogedengbe Actor admits to security guard job in U.S.A
Ubi Franklin What is going on between TBoss and artiste manager?
Lilian Esoro Actress shows off her bikini body on Instagram
#WomanCrushWednesday The classy, gorgeous, reality T.V. star, TBoss

Celebrities

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Media Personality says she has been battling with fibroid for 7 years
Dragon bros stick together. Trump and West pictured.
Kanye West Rapper and President Trump exchange complimentary tweets
Wizkid helps young fan to school
Wizkid Singer to send child artisan back to school
TBoss
Photo Of The Day TBoss is our lady in magical red!