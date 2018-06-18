Toyin Lawani shades mums playing dad roles

news

Looks like Toyin Lawani might be shading your favourite WCW as she has a message for mums who acting like dads in the lives of their kids.

The fashion mogul took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 18, 2018, where she posted a long epistle calling out these mothers,

"To father's day. To all those idiotic mums that think a mothers space can ever be replaced by a fathers space in their kid's life, Get this ehn? You can never grow a dick. Best believe and better start acting right even if the father of our kids are deadbeats? Ehn? TYou have to make it work for the sake of the child who didn't beg you to born him," she wrote.

She went to praise her young baby daddy who she also said acts immature but is the best father to their child. Let's just say Toyin has gotten enough from all single mums who keep calling out their baby daddies or ex-husbands.

The only female celebrity we know that in the last few days who, played the role of a father at her son's school is Tonto Dikeh. It would be recalled that a few days ago, the actress was spotted playing football with fathers at her son's school.

The movie star took to her Instagram page where she posted videos from the event and caption it with a quote.

"Playing alongside other Fathers***#KINGTONTO #SUPERHUMAN." We all know how present Tonto is always present in all the activities that take place at her son's school. From dressing up as a man on father's day at his school to taking part in inter-house sports games, Tonto indeed has got to be one of the most adorable celebrity mums.