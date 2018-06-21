Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Toyin Aimakhu says she has settled beef with Mercy Aigbe

Toyin Aimakhu Actress says she has settled beef with Mercy Aigbe

Looks like Toyin Aimakhu and Mercy Aigbe have both buried the hatched after a week of social media rifts.

  • Published:
Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toyin Aimakhu has confirmed that she has settled the beef between Mercy Aigbe and herself.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, June 21, 2018. She confirmed that she had reached out to Mercy Aigbe and they have settled their differences.

"I am a product of grace. Even in my deepest moments of “mess-up” and deepest hole of hell, God found me and gave me a second chance and aligned my path with grace. Do I mess up sometimes? Yes. Like the Mercy Aigbe's blip, it was an error in judgment on my part. I was wrong and way out of line.

SWIPE FOR MORE...I am a product of grace. Even in my deepest moments of #emo#4oCc##mess-up#emo#4oCd## and deepest hole of hell, God found me and gave me a second chance and aligned my path with grace. Do I mess up sometimes? Yes. Like the Mercy Aigbe's blip, it was an error in judgment on my part. I was wrong and way out of line. I've since reached out to Mercy and we have sorted our differences. today, we still had cause to communicate. I am truly sorry.. It is time to focus on the goal and move on to something better than the past and the present. cc @bbbmedia @realmercyaigbe #TOYINTITANS #THEGHOSTANDTHETOUT #INCINEMASNATIONWIDE

A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM#emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==###emo#8J+Vig==## (@toyin_abraham) on

"I've since reached out to Mercy and we have sorted our differences. today, we still had cause to communicate. I am truly sorry... It is time to focus on the goal and move on to something better than the past and the present. cc @bbbmedia @realmercyaigbe  #TOYINTITANS #THEGHOSTANDTHETOUT #INCINEMASNATIONWIDE," she wrote. It has also been reported that the two have started following each other again on Instagram.

Toyin Aimakhu with Mercy Aigbe before things went south play

Toyin Aimakhu with Mercy Aigbe before things went south

(DaminajJuicyGist)

 

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, the news about the rift between Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu flooded social media.

ALSO READ: 5 things Toyin Aimakhu and Mercy Aigbe have in common

Did Toyin Aimakhu just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage?

Toyin Abraham is engaged play

Toyin Aimakhu is engaged

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

Each in June 2018, Toyin Aimakhu had shocked everyone when called out Mercy Aigbe on Instagram for having a hand in her failed marriage. Abraham called out Aigbe via the comment section of an Instagram post by the latter, asking if she should reveal what Aigbe did to her marriage.

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

 

She also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age. Few hours after the incident, Aigbe took to Instagram to insinuate that Abraham's comments was a publicity stunt for her new movie, "Ghost and the Tout." She eventually deleted the post from her page.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Mercy Aigbe Actress has gotten a new house and it is beautiful!bullet
2 Maheeda Singer goes completely nude in new Instagram photosbullet
3 Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5 years - Rosemond...bullet

Related Articles

Photo Of The Day Omoni Oboli's gorgeous look is intimidating!
Eniola Badmus Actress talks about alleged beef with Toyin Aimakhu over movie "Ghetto Bred"
Eniola Badmus Actress talks about being 'scammed' by organizers of 'Celebrity Housemate' reality show
Mo'Cheddah "I suffered depression for 4 years," says singer
Photo Of The Day Everything looks good on Toyin Aimakhu
Photo Of The Day 'Pregnancy' looks good on Mercy Aigbe!
Linda Ikeji TV Here's how much it cost media entrepreneur to set up online streaming service
Pulse List Celebrities who are cool with Bobrisky
Toyin Abraham Actress shows of engagement ring on Instagram
Mercy Aigbe 5 times actress has made the news headlines this year

Celebrities

Ebube Nwagbo
Photo Of The Day A double dose of the sexy Ebube Nwagbo
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Pulse List 5 female celebrities who turned 40 this year
Cossy Orjiakor wants to get married this year
Cossy Orjiakor Actress says she was assaulted by neighbour [Photos]
Osas Ighodaro
#WomanCrushWednesday Nigeria's eloquent, beautiful, talented actress, Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade