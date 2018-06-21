Toyin Aimakhu says she has settled beef with Mercy Aigbe

news

Toyin Aimakhu has confirmed that she has settled the beef between Mercy Aigbe and herself.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, June 21, 2018. She confirmed that she had reached out to Mercy Aigbe and they have settled their differences.

"I am a product of grace. Even in my deepest moments of “mess-up” and deepest hole of hell, God found me and gave me a second chance and aligned my path with grace. Do I mess up sometimes? Yes. Like the Mercy Aigbe's blip, it was an error in judgment on my part. I was wrong and way out of line.

"I've since reached out to Mercy and we have sorted our differences. today, we still had cause to communicate. I am truly sorry... It is time to focus on the goal and move on to something better than the past and the present. cc @bbbmedia @realmercyaigbe #TOYINTITANS #THEGHOSTANDTHETOUT #INCINEMASNATIONWIDE," she wrote. It has also been reported that the two have started following each other again on Instagram.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, the news about the rift between Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Aimakhu flooded social media.

Each in June 2018, Toyin Aimakhu had shocked everyone when called out Mercy Aigbe on Instagram for having a hand in her failed marriage . Abraham called out Aigbe via the comment section of an Instagram post by the latter, asking if she should reveal what Aigbe did to her marriage.

She also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age. Few hours after the incident, Aigbe took to Instagram to insinuate that Abraham's comments was a publicity stunt for her new movie, "Ghost and the Tout." She eventually deleted the post from her page.