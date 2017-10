24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toyin Abraham has revealed via her Instagram page that her father has passed away.

The Nollywood actress did not reveal the circumstances surrounding his death but it is obvious that he would be sorely missed.

She captioned a photo collage of her father, simply, "Good night Dad".

May his soul rest in peace.

