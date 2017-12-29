Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tope Alabi :  Gospel singer dedicates new house

Tope Alabi Gospel singer dedicates new house

Tope Alabi has joined the owners of beautiful houses as she dedicates her new residence.

  • Published:
Tope Alabi for "The Celebrity Shoot"

Tope Alabi for "The Celebrity Shoot"

(Pulse)
It's the season of house dedications as the gospel singer, Tope Alabi has dedicated her new mansion.

A very excited Tope took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 29, 2017, where she posted a video of the palatial residence. The very excited singer could not hide her joy and thanks to God.

"The Unveiling and Dedication of Our House. This is the Lord's doing, all glory and honour to Him. Thank you, Jesus," she wrote.

 

Tope Alabi isn't the only one who is dedicating homes as Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo also recently dedicated his mansion, at his hometown.

Tope Alabi play

Tope Alabi

(Instagram)

 

Earlier in the year, Tope Alabi lost her mother, Agnes Kehinde Obayomi. She passed on February 23, 2017, at the age of 70 and until her death, she served God tirelessly.

Tope Alabi was last, but definitely not least play

Tope Alabi was last, but definitely not least

(glaziang)

 

Known for her hit singles 'Ore ti o common', 'Mimo lo Oluwa' and others, Tope Alabi is a Nigerian gospel singer, film music composer and actress.

