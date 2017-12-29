news

It's the season of house dedications as the gospel singer, Tope Alabi has dedicated her new mansion.

A very excited Tope took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 29, 2017, where she posted a video of the palatial residence. The very excited singer could not hide her joy and thanks to God.

"The Unveiling and Dedication of Our House. This is the Lord's doing, all glory and honour to Him. Thank you, Jesus," she wrote.

Tope Alabi isn't the only one who is dedicating homes as Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo also recently dedicated his mansion, at his hometown.

Earlier in the year, Tope Alabi lost her mother , Agnes Kehinde Obayomi. She passed on February 23, 2017, at the age of 70 and until her death, she served God tirelessly.

Known for her hit singles 'Ore ti o common', 'Mimo lo Oluwa' and others, Tope Alabi is a Nigerian gospel singer, film music composer and actress.