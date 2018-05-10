Toolz opens up on the loss of her baby

news

On-air-personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz has opened up on the loss of her baby.

Toolz, in an interview with Genevieve Magazine, said that it was a painful experience for her.

Speaking further the celebrity radio personality said that she finds hard to talk about the loss of her baby.

According to LIB, Toolz lost her baby sometime in 2017.

Also speaking on the marriage, she said “I’m a die-hard romantic, so I did think marriage was going to be like a Disney movie….no arguments, birds singing every morning.

“To be honest It’s not quite like that, but I’m very happy. I think what I love most about being married is being part of this team.

“It’s amazing knowing that whatever I’m going through good/bad – someone will always be there with me to hold my hand or cheer me on,” BellaNaija reports.

ALSO READ: Toolz replies woman who asked why she isn't pregnant yet

Lingerie for plus size women

Toolz recently announced the launch of Sablier, her lingerie line for plus size women.

She said that she wants ladies, irrespective of their body size to be confident in themselves.

“I want ladies, irrespective of their size or body types, to be confident and love themselves, and essentially embrace their beautiful, because beauty is from within and is not dependent on what society dictates,” she added.