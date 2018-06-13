Tonto Dikeh shares a kiss with Bobrisky

news

Wonders they say will never end as Tonto Dikeh shocks everyone (Even though she is unpredictable) by sharing a kiss with Bobrisky.

In a now viral photo shared by a certain Idris Okuneye on his Snapchat, the two are seen sharing a kiss at the actress' birthday dinner.

It would be recalled that Tonto Dikeh marked her 33rd birthday over the weekend in Abuja and had her friends, family and colleagues from the industry in attendance. Well looks like Tonto, as usual, isn't bothered and sharing a kiss with Bobrisky is one of the reasons we call her the very controversial actress.

When we talk about controversies, we are talking about an actress who isn't shy to call out her ex-husband on social media at the slightest provocation. Tonto Dikeh recently took her former husband, Churchill Oladunni to the cleaners after he was allegedly called out by a company for owing some debts.

Tonto Dikeh helps vendor locate her alleged debtor ex-husband

Recall that about a month ago, Tonto Dikeh took it upon herself to help a company who said her former husband, Churchill Oladunni was indebted to them search for him.

The online business vendor with the Instagram handle @buy_sell_swap_rent­_ghana had gone on their page to call out Oladunni Churchill for taking away appliances such as air-conditioners from the house he once rented with Tonto Dikeh while they were still residing in Ghana and refusing to pick their calls.

Maybe Tonto got embarrassed over the comments because she was also mentioned and called a dirty tenant by the vendor and decided to be of help to them by going to their comments section and describing how and where to get Churchill.