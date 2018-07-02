Tonto Dikeh says she wants to cuddle

news

Tonto Dikeh wants you all to know that apart from having a lot of material possessions, she wants one more thing which is to cuddle.

The beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 1, 2018. According to her, her brother told her to cuddle Jesus instead of looking for a man to cuddle. Hilarious right?

"I posted this and my brother sends a dm to say #CUDDLE JESUS ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️Like really? #I’m done Between its a fine Weather over here.. Miss my juicy man #HomesickI posted this and my brother sends a dm to say #CUDDLE JESUS ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️Like really ? #I’m done between its a fine Weather over here..Miss my juicyman #Homesick," she wrote.

We hope Tonto Dikeh gets her wish granted or maybe she was just joking, you never can tell. However, this is not the first time Tonto Dikeh will be wishing for something on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh prays for a baby girl (Photo)

Back in February 2018, Tonto Dikeh shared with her fans her desire to give birth to a girl. The beautiful actress and mother of one made this known via her Instastory post on Thursday, February 8, 2018. She posted photos of her son, King Andre and captioned them with a quote.

"Kia my ovaries Lord give me a baby girl..." she wrote. Tonto Dikeh is already a mother to cute son, King which she had with her now ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni.