Tonto Dikeh :  Actress says she threw a good friend out because of a man

Tonto Dikeh Actress says she threw a good friend out because of a man

Tonto Dikeh reflects on her she lost an amazing friendship because she was shy to let her in on her terrible marriage.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram)
Tonto Dikeh is in the news again, this time she is not just wishing a friend a happy birthday but reflecting on how she betrayed their friendship.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 19, 2017, where she penned her usual lengthy messages on a certain friend, Folake who she said she betrayed their friendship over a man.

Happy birthday to a super sweet person,A lady with a golden heart.. Our story fast forward 10years ago.. I came into Lagos with my bags to start a new life as a SUPER GREAT CELEBRITY with little or no money in my pocket... I struggled but it was all fun and exciting because it was a life I never knew..Excited I finally left HOME#emo#8J+Puw==## and my birth city. I met this young lady who opened up her home and life to me..She lived in Mende,A little one room apartment but it was our heaven..We made mad plans there,We cried together,Laughed together,got broke,Famous and successfully rich together..You never for one day complained about how we miss used your clothes or home or ate your food without contributing to it smh.. Folake I still sit and ponder what kind of woman you truly are...You did all of this and much more and today I can only feel so much shame that when it was my turn to be a true friend like you were I betrayed that love because of a man..I asked you to leave my home because I too ashamed to let you see that after marriage I was housing a man...I knew you needed me more but I thought I was doing the right thing(How cld I have knew any better)... I remember how you begged me,knelt down,Cried and prayed with me when I told you I was pregnant with king and I had no intentions of been a mother..You spoke to me just like a true sister and God sent,you told me king wld be the greatest love I wld feel...Ever since that day I loved King,kept him and today am a mom and a Great one cos God used you to save us. I guess this story is to properly say I adore you,I love you,And I respect you and to tell you AM SO SORRY FOR ALL THE PAINS AND HURT I CAUSED YOU IF I EVER DID..I pray and wish you all the greatest things life has to offer..You deserve the world and if I had it I wld truly spit it up with you. Am so happy for you,your success,your Life,your kids and everything that concerns you... Folake thank you for being such an awesome woman and letting God use you countless times to make me a GREAT PERSON. Folake may my God elevate and catapult you into you next realm of glory. Happy birth my Aboro,My Daba Daba,My Oyibo Albino Love you so much from your SON KING & I

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/ TONTO DIKEH)

 

From all indications this looks like a shade towards Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni. Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Oladunni have been caught in a web of accusations and counter-accusations since the end of their once idolised marriage.

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

