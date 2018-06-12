Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh says Churchill couldn't afford house on King Tonto

"King Tonto" Tonto Dikeh says husband couldn't afford a house when they got married

In the first episode of "King Tonto," the actress also talks about the cheap wedding ring - not up to 2000 dollars - Churchill bought for her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tonto Dikeh says husband couldn't afford a house when they got married play

Tonto Dikeh says husband couldn't afford a house when they got married

(Pulse TV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"King Tonto," the anticipated Tonto Dikeh reality TV show has launched on Linda Ikeji TV.

On the first episode, the actress revealed that her ex-husband, Churchill Odunaldi, squatted with her after their they got married because he couldn't afford to get a house.

She made this known in the episode while reacting to Media Hub's Azuka Ogujiuba, who had called her liar during an interview with Hot Topics.

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

"When I got married, we couldn't afford a house. We stayed in my house in Lagos until I travelled to America. Even while I was in America, he was living in my single girl house here in Lagos with my house manager, Peter," Tonto said.

"I came back and I went to Abuja. I was living in a rented apartment in Abuja. When I say a rented serviced apartment, I mean that down to the pillow, we didn't buy. Down to the mattresses, we didn't buy. We came in with just our clothes. So Azuka, who took the TV from the wall?"

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good play

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good

(Instagram)

 

Also reacting to Azuka's comment that Churchill owned a house in Ghana and wasn't as broke as Dikeh claimed, the actress said, "He has an estate in Ghana? This woman [Azuka] is a fool. Was she not the one that told me this man [Churchill] paid her to be interviewed first before me?

Recall that in March 2017, Azuka Ogujiuba interviewed Tonto Dikeh, and during the interview, Dikeh accused her husband of giving her STDs and beating her up during their short marriage.

Months later, Churchill granted an interview, countering Tonto Dikeh's claims. "I have never raised my hand on any woman and I will never" he said.

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

On this first episode of "King Tonto," the actress also talked about her wedding ring, which Azuka said cost 23,000 dollars.

"Because I lied initially doesn't give you the right to lie about what I wore. I wore it and the first thing I flung at my ex-husband's face was his cheap ring, which didn't even cost up to 2000 dollars."

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015 play

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015

(Canaan Bee Photography)

 

On the episode, after watching Azuka on the Hot Topics show on Linda Ikeji TV, Tonto Dikeh called her manager, who advised her against reacting.

Despite her manager's warnings, Tonto Dikeh publicly reacted to Azuka's comments in September 2017.

Dikeh's marriage to  Churchill ended in June 2017 after her bride price was returned to Oladunni. The two have a son together, King.

Episodes of the 'King Tonto' are currently available on the recently launched Linda Ikeji TV platform.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Ras Kimono Reggae icon dies at 60bullet
2 Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is rememberedbullet
3 Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she...bullet

Related Articles

Linda Ikeji How media entrepreneur is building a reality TV empire
Linda Ikeji Watch teaser for new reality TV show "Magodo Mums and Their Single Friend"
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is our Cinderella with the sauce!
Mo'Cheddah "I suffered depression for 4 years," says singer
Wow! Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tongues
Big Brother Naija 10 Nigerian celebrities we would love to see on reality show
Tonto Dikeh Court stops actress from featuring son on reality show
Linda Ikeji Meet the cast of media entrepreneur's new reality TV show 'Made In Gidi'
Toyin Aimakhu Actress gets her own reality show called "True and Bare” [Teaser]
Linda Ikeji TV Media entrepreneur launches streaming platform, here's everything you need to know

Celebrities

Halima Abubakar
Halima Abubakar Actress shares cute photos as she marks birthday
Uriel
Uriel Reality TV star says Dija helped her when she was at her lowest
Wizkid Did Wizkid kiss Tiwa in new viral video?
Tonto Dikeh
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is our Cinderella with the sauce!