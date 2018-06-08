Pulse.ng logo
Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s Post in tongues

play
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has just done something that was quite surprising to everyone.

It looks like Tonto Dikeh has gotten into the spiritual realm as she does not only speak in tongues now but also ‘write’ in tongues.

It all started when the actor, Majid Michel shared an inspirational post on Instagram and thespian reacted in a dramatic fashion by writing in tongues which got the attention of followers.

The actor cum evangelist shared a photo of himself preaching to an audience with the caption:

 “God never said the weapons wouldn't form. He said they wouldn't’t prosper. #LEADERSHiP”

In reply, Tonto wrote something unreadable which many have interpreted to be an attempt at writing in tongues.

she wrote: #Glory maratavatokolabrogoklys ndmdmkkd They can/would form but can’t prosper. I love my God

play

 

