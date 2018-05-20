news

Tonto Dikeh was the guest minister at the ECG Church in South Africa in South Africa and spent this morning ministering to over 7,000 youths.

The controversial actress shared snaps and videos via her Instagram page this morning, Sunday, May 20, 2018, alerting her followers of the development.

Since Poko's highly publicized split and subsequent divorce , she has stuck to her claims of giving her life to Christ and turning her life around for the better.

She has since gone out of her way to prove this to her fans and haters alike.

Actress empowers victims of domestic violence, rape

It is no secret that sexual assault and domestic violence has become an endemic in Nigeria, and due to shortcomings in our legal system, the issue persists.

Nollywood Actress and Philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh who was recently made an ambassador to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) , has taken it upon herself to empower some victims of domestic violence and rape.

Tonto Dikeh through her Foundation, will be empowering 16-years-old SS1 Student of Kuje Govt Girls Science, who was raped some months back in her school by counselling her, paying her school fees in a more improvised school to university level.

Another beneficiary will be the Benue State born lady who was married with two kids, and suffered domestic violence throughout the marriage that lasted for 7years.

The tragic shock that led to the divorce of the couple was that the husband forcefully slept with her 15-year-old younger sister, the domestic violence victim.

She was also empowered by Tonto Dikeh who will be paying up her university school fees and also starting up a business for her.

Tonto Dikeh has also commended NAPTIP for their good works and She also said that the beneficiaries will be counselled, rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society to prevent them from being among the vulnerable group again.