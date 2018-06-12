Tonto Dikeh is our Cinderella with the sauce!

news

Every lady at one point or the other in their life fantasied of wearing a dress as cute as that of the fairy tale beauty, Cinderella.

On our photo of the day, it appears that your favourite actress, Tonto Dikeh comes out looking not just gorgeous but maybe a close replica of our favourite childhood fairy tale princess, Cinderella. Tonto came prepared looking smashing even though we would call her a Cinderella with a tattoo (The not so innocent version).

Tonto Dikeh is a talented actress and we all know that, but when it comes to fashion, she takes it to another level. She is unarguably one of the most well-dressed celebrities in this part of the world.

Whatever Tonto Dikeh wears, looks great, we guess her stylist knew she was going to nail it with this dress on our photo of the day and yes they got it right. Tonto Dikeh in the last one year has become more popular for her controversies than her movies since her marriage to businessman, Churchill Oladunni crashed. From videos to shades and calling each other out, Tonto has really become a famous celebrity.

Just recently, Tonto Dikeh, in another episode of shaming her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni went on social media to help an online business vendor locate him because he is allegedly indebted to them.