It is no secret that sexual assault and domestic violence has become an endemic in Nigeria, and due to shortcomings in our legal system, the issue persists.

Nollywood Actress and Philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh who was recently made an ambassador to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) , has taken it upon herself to empower some victims of domestic violence and rape.

Tonto Dikeh through her Foundation, will be empowering 16-years-old SS1 Student of Kuje Govt Girls Science, who was raped some months back in her school by counselling her, paying her school fees in a more improvised school to university level.

Another beneficiary will be the Benue State born lady who was married with two kids, and suffered domestic violence throughout the marriage that lasted for 7years.

The tragic shock that led to the divorce of the couple was that the husband forcefully slept with her 15-year-old younger sister, the domestic violence victim.

She was also empowered by Tonto Dikeh who will be paying up her university school fees and also starting up a business for her.

Tonto Dikeh has also commended NAPTIP for their good works and She also said that the beneficiaries will be counselled, rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society to prevent them from being among the vulnerable group again.

Tonto Dikeh is a good samaritan

We have previously established that Tonto Dikeh aka Poko, is a good samaritan and this is further proof.

It is very easy to guess that celebrity that can go the extra mile to play the "Good Samaritan."

Tonto Dikeh in our photo of the day, shows exactly how she will continue to be seen as that amazing cheerful giver. Tonto Dikeh like we all know is among those celebrities who love to give to needy.

You've to see the zeal and sincere passion in this photo as Tonto Dikeh makes her way through to give food to the needy. Let's just say this is one exemplary lady, celebrity and mother.

The last time we saw Tonto give to the charity was when the beautiful actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.

In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.