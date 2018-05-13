Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh set to empower victims of domestic violence, rape

Tonto Dikeh Actress empowers victims of domestic violence, rape

Tonto Dikeh has taken it upon herself to empower some victims of domestic violence and rape.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh helps vendor locate her ex-husband over debt owed.PNG play

Tonto Dikeh helps vendor locate her ex-husband over debt owed.PNG

(Pulse TV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is no secret that sexual assault and domestic violence has become an endemic in Nigeria, and due to shortcomings in our legal system, the issue persists.

Nollywood Actress and Philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh who was recently made an ambassador to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has taken it upon herself to empower some victims of domestic violence and rape.

ALSO READ: "Feed your soul, trust your vibes, empower yourself"

Tonto Dikeh Foundation Charity Tour   play

Tonto Dikeh Foundation Charity Tour

 

(Tonto Dikeh Foundation Charity Tour)

 

Tonto Dikeh through her Foundation, will be empowering 16-years-old SS1 Student of Kuje Govt Girls Science, who was raped some months back in her school by counselling her, paying her school fees in a more improvised school to university level.

Another beneficiary will be the Benue State born lady who was married with two kids, and suffered domestic violence throughout the marriage that lasted for 7years.

The tragic shock that led to the divorce of the couple was that the husband forcefully slept with her 15-year-old younger sister, the domestic violence victim.

Tonto Dikeh on Charity tour play

Tonto Dikeh on Charity tour

(Instagram)

 

She was also empowered by Tonto Dikeh who will be paying up her university school fees and also starting up a business for her.

Tonto Dikeh Foundation Charity Tour play

Tonto Dikeh Foundation Charity Tour

(Instagram)

 

Tonto Dikeh Foundation Charity Tour play

Tonto Dikeh Foundation Charity Tour

(Instagram)

 

Tonto Dikeh has also commended NAPTIP for their good works and She also said that the beneficiaries will be counselled, rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society to prevent them from being among the vulnerable group again.

Tonto Dikeh is a good samaritan

We have previously established that Tonto Dikeh aka Poko, is a good samaritan and this is further proof.

It is very easy to guess that celebrity that can go the extra mile to play the "Good Samaritan."

Tonto Dikeh in our photo of the day, shows exactly how she will continue to be seen as that amazing cheerful giver. Tonto Dikeh like we all know is among those celebrities who love to give to needy.

Tonto Dikeh honored with ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award' play

Tonto Dikeh doing one of her numerous charity deeds

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)

 

You've to see the zeal and sincere passion in this photo as Tonto Dikeh makes her way through to give food to the needy. Let's just say this is one exemplary lady, celebrity and mother.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh is impacting lives

The last time we saw Tonto give to the charity was when the beautiful actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match play

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill at a charity match

(instagram)

 

In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her, Wizkid's...bullet
2 Simi Sir Victor Uwaifo threatens singer with lawsuit over alleged...bullet
3 Davido Did pop star just confirm Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship?bullet

Related Articles

Tonto Dikeh Drama as actress and ex-husband call each other out on Instagram
Tonto Dikeh Actress helps vendor locate her alleged debtor ex-husband
Tonto Dikeh Actress says partners should never starve each other of sex
Tonto Dikeh Actress plans to give out a plot of land in Abuja to celebrate her birthday
Tonto Dikeh Actress honored with ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award'
Tonto Dikeh Actress comes for Tunde Ednut for shaming Nina of BBNaija
Tonto Dikeh Actress flaunts new body, says its speaking in tongues
Davido See how airport staff react after singer helped their colleague pay for surgery
Tonto Dikeh Actress' ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni conferred with chieftaincy title
Halima Abubakar Actress says she was in a coma for 3 days

Celebrities

Simi is her mum's chief bridesmaid at her wedding
Simi Here's exactly what singer felt about her mother's remarrying
Seun Kuti took over the Egypt 80 band when he was only 14 years old.
Seun Kuti Afro beat singer speaks on colonialism, Nigeria, discrimination against women [Watch]
I Go Dye
I Go Dye Check out hospital comedian is building in his community
Noble Igwe
Noble Igwe Celebrity blogger defends his stand on fraud