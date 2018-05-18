Tonto Dikeh celebrates Toyin Abraham's engagement (Video)

news

You've got to see how Tonto Dikeh celebrated the news of Toyin Aimakhu's engagement in a very unique way.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, May 18, 2018, where she posted a video of herself displaying some acrobatics in honour of the latest bride to be in town.

"Me when I heard my BABY GIRL, MY LOVER, WORLDS BEST IS ENGAGED... OO my tomato jos, My strong and powerful lady congrats Sis.. @toyin_abraham CALM DOWN FOR WHAT?.. #I HAVE A WEDDING YO PLAN #DEAR HOLY SPIRIT I PERSONALLY INVITE YOU INTO THIS UNION.. #COME AND TAKE YOUR PLACE IN THEIR LIVES #MY ORIGINAL GHETTO BREED #GHOST AND THE TOUT OUT NOW #GO SEE IT," she captioned the video.

This has got to be hilarious and we aren't surprised because we all know how Tonto can be and how extreme she can be when she's trying to get her point across.

Toyin Abraham is engaged

For lovers and fans of the beautiful actress, Toyin Abraham, it is with joy that we announce that she has been engaged . In a video circulating around social media, the actress is seen dancing around while showing off the huge rock on her finger. When Pulse called her PR company, we got the confirmation that Toyin Abraham has indeed gotten engaged.

It is not clear who the lucky guy is at the moment but we can rest assured that the identity of the mysterious man would soon be disclosed and trust Pulse to keep you up to speed with it.