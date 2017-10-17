Tonto Dikeh is celebrating her son, King Andre who she had for the estranged husband, Churchill Oladunni as he turns 20 months old.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, where she penned down an emotional message from a mother to a son.

"Dear Lord Jesus thank you for the best 20months of our lives...King, you are my miracle, my jewel, my love, my everything.Am dangerously selfishly in love with you.The bond and love share . I only can pray wish and command the best for you my darling...You are a blessing to your generation, You are a light to this world!!!Keep been super amazing Son!!!Mama Loves you #KINGY #JUICYMAN #20months," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh speaks on children raised in violent homes

This is coming a few days after the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to blast her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni accusing him of fathering another child, who he isn't taking care of and also how he got her brother's friend into trouble making him serve a jail term in Switzerland.

In what appeared to be a new twist, a certain Micheal Ozigbo had come out to debunk claims by Tonto Dikeh that nobody went to jail in Switzerland for any fraud crime. He too took to his Instagram page where he asked Tonto Dikeh not to involve people in her marital issues.

“With due respect Tonto; The whole world knows you have no shame but do not drag people’s names into your marital issues; Enough is Enough. I organized your Ex-Husband’s events here in Switzerland and I am his only contact here when my brother introduced us, my brother is a friend to many celebrities not only you, no one here has been jailed for any fraud and what you’re talking about it is false.

"I handled all the event transactions and all the funds sent by Mr Churchill there was no issue, You have lied endlessly about your husband to the world. If he has kept quiet and you have tried very hard to maintain the lies and impression of painting him a black to the world. Where is your evidences ?

"I live here and everyone knows me here as well, Stop dragging reputable people’s names into your matter; Nobody and I repeat Nobody went to jail for fraud because of Mr churchill. I’m a musician by the name NazB and don’t mess up with my family name Ozigbo .Don’t involve us in your marital issues! My name is Michael Ozigbo,” he said.

Since the separation between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni, it has been followed by accusations and counter-accusations from both parties.