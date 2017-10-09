Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Toke Makinwa :  OAP's love story with Maje Ayida finally comes to an end

Toke Makinwa OAP's love story with Maje Ayida finally comes to an end

We take look at the highs and lows of the relationship between Toke Makinwa and her ex-husband, Maje Ayida.

  • Published:
Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida play

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On October 5, 2017, it was reported that Toke Makinwa's marriage to Maje Ayida had been finally dissolved.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida on their wedding day

(Instagram)

For the popular media personality, this was the end to a rocky marriage and a long relationship with Maje Ayida. The trials she faced in the relationship was documented in her memoirs last year.

play

ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa isn't concerned about marriage

On January 15, 2014, Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida tied the knot in a very private ceremony which was attended by close friends and family. It was so private that Toke was the one who announced the marriage to the public on her Instagram page with pictures from the private ceremony.

Anita Solomon and Maje Ayida play

Anita Solomon and Maje Ayida

(360Nobs)

A year later, the marriage started to unfold publicly. On Sunday, June 14, 2015, blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus reported that Ayida had impregnated his girlfriend, Anita Solomon, a relationship that had been going on for over eight years. This, however, came as a rude shock to everyone as fans wait for Toke's response which she eventually did by saying she was blessed to be able to what did for a living. She ignored the cheating rumors though.

Toke Makinwa and her husband, Maje Ayida. play

Toke Makinwa and her husband, Maje Ayida.

(Instagram)

 

March 2016, Toke Makinwa after all the messy infidelity scandal surrounding the escapades between her husband, Maje Ayida and his longtime girlfriend, Anita Solomon which even resulted in a pregnancy filed for a divorce, claiming she couldn't go on with the relationship.

Toke Makinwa promotes memoir, On Becoming, in the UK play

Toke Makinwa's book, "On Becoming".

(Instagram)

 

In November 2016, Toke Makinwa released her book "On Becoming" which gave a detailed and deep insight into her marriage and relationship with her ex-husband, Maje Ayida. The release of that book was greeted with a lot of controversies to the point where Maje Ayida on February 2017 filled a 100M naira lawsuit for defamation of character against Toke Makinwa.

Toke Makinwa and husband Maje Ayida play

Toke Makinwa and husband Maje Ayida

(Instagram)

 

October 2017, An Igbosere High Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved the union between Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida, citing Maje's adulterous lifestyle as the major reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

Toke Makinwa looks fab in this outfit play

Toke Makinwa looks fab in this outfit

(Instagram/TokeMaknwa)

 

Justice Morenike Obadina, while delivering judgment held that Ayida filed an answer to the petition but did not give oral evidence in support of it. The judge also said Makinwa had sufficiently proven that the husband committed adultery and continued to flaunt his adulterous relationships even to her face.

After a love affair that lasted almost 14 years, Toke Makinwa is officially single and ready to move on.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Caroline Danjuma Actress says Davido's friend, Tagbo was her loverbullet
2 Davido All you need to know about Tagbo's death + updatebullet
3 Nelly Rapper arrested over alleged rapebullet

Related Articles

Instaglam Fashionable looks of the week #1
Pulse Fashion Bits 8 ways to get on a best dressed list
Toke Makinwa Media personality isn't concerned about marriage
"Moments Girls Talk" Men in domestic abuse [Video]
Photo Of The Day Toke Makinwa looks amazing as always
Psquare 5 things you need to know about Lola Omotayo
Ankara See 20 times your favourite celebs wore print to perfection
Toke Makinwa Court finally dissolves OAP's marriage
Nigeria At 57 Celebrities send greetings to Nigeria on Independence Day
Pulse List 7 people Dencia has dissed

Celebrities

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage Singer shares passionate hug with husband at award show
Akpororo Comedian completes Lagos mansion, dedicates it to wife, daughter
Kemi Adetiba
Kemi Adetiba Filmmaker recalls harrowing experience with "bucket of fibroid"
Tiwa Savage in new photos
Opinion Poll Do you agree with Tiwa Savage that man is the head of the home?