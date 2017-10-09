On October 5, 2017, it was reported that Toke Makinwa's marriage to Maje Ayida had been finally dissolved.

For the popular media personality, this was the end to a rocky marriage and a long relationship with Maje Ayida. The trials she faced in the relationship was documented in her memoirs last year.

On January 15, 2014, Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida tied the knot in a very private ceremony which was attended by close friends and family. It was so private that Toke was the one who announced the marriage to the public on her Instagram page with pictures from the private ceremony.

A year later, the marriage started to unfold publicly. On Sunday, June 14, 2015, blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus reported that Ayida had impregnated his girlfriend, Anita Solomon, a relationship that had been going on for over eight years. This, however, came as a rude shock to everyone as fans wait for Toke's response which she eventually did by saying she was blessed to be able to what did for a living. She ignored the cheating rumors though.

March 2016, Toke Makinwa after all the messy infidelity scandal surrounding the escapades between her husband, Maje Ayida and his longtime girlfriend, Anita Solomon which even resulted in a pregnancy filed for a divorce, claiming she couldn't go on with the relationship.

In November 2016, Toke Makinwa released her book "On Becoming" which gave a detailed and deep insight into her marriage and relationship with her ex-husband, Maje Ayida. The release of that book was greeted with a lot of controversies to the point where Maje Ayida on February 2017 filled a 100M naira lawsuit for defamation of character against Toke Makinwa.

October 2017, An Igbosere High Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved the union between Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida, citing Maje's adulterous lifestyle as the major reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

Justice Morenike Obadina, while delivering judgment held that Ayida filed an answer to the petition but did not give oral evidence in support of it. The judge also said Makinwa had sufficiently proven that the husband committed adultery and continued to flaunt his adulterous relationships even to her face.

After a love affair that lasted almost 14 years, Toke Makinwa is officially single and ready to move on.