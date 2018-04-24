Toke Makinwa wants to be a nun

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Toke Makinwa jokingly plans to move to the convert because she is done with "lie lie" men.

  Published:
(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
Toke Makinwa is apparently thinking of becoming a nun which means we are going to have a celebrity at the convert!

The media personality jokingly made this known on her Instagram stories on Monday, April 23, 2018, where she said she was tired of men and their lies.

"Tired of all these lie lie men, on becoming a nun...where can I register?" she wrote. Friends and fans of Toke please let's get her a nice man or show her where the closest convert is located.

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Toke Makinwa talks about the kind of man she desires

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Lately, Toke Makinwa has been talking a lot about men and the last time she wrote something about men on her Instagram page, it caught a lot of attention. The media personality took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, where she shared three things should desire in her own kind of love story.

"This made me smile ❤️ I want that kind of love. A very good friend (male) shared 3 things to look out for in a good man with me very recently and I need the guys to jump on this one.did he sell you out or is this for real???

"1. A man must have a healthy fear of you. He must have the fear of losing you, that is very necessary to keep him from doing stupid ish. 2. A man must wake up every other day and feel undeserving of you, that’s what will make him work to keep you like he must feel, how in the world did he get so blessed or he must have done something good to have you in his life.

"3. A man must respect you. Simple!!!! Is it really that simple? Is this true??? I need the OG’s to answer this one. What advice will you give your future daughters? Sisters? Are you the kind of guy you’ll want your daughter to date??? Question that wants answer," she wrote.

Toke Makinwa shares her depression story

(Pulse)

 

Toke Makinwa most times is seen as a strong woman but sometimes strong women crack too which she revealed. The author and On-Air personality made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, where she got to share her inspiring story with a video of a popular American pastor, Steven Furtick and talked about her depression story not forgetting her recent successful surgery.

