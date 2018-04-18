Toke Makinwa talks about the kind of man she desires

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Toke Makinwa might be hinting on us the kind of guy she would desire to be with in her next relationship.

  Published:
Toke Makinwa has shared the kind of man she would love to have in life and you've got to see the qualities.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, where she shared three things should desire in her own kind of love story.

"This made me smile ❤️ I want that kind of love. A very good friend (male) shared 3 things to look out for in a good man with me very recently and I need the guys to jump on this one.did he sell you out or is this for real???

"1. A man must have a healthy fear of you. He must have the fear of losing you, that is very necessary to keep him from doing stupid ish. 2. A man must wake up every other day and feel undeserving of you, that’s what will make him work to keep you like he must feel, how in the world did he get so blessed or he must have done something good to have you in his life.

"3. A man must respect you. Simple!!!! Is it really that simple? Is this true??? I need the OG’s to answer this one. What advice will you give your future daughters? Sisters? Are you the kind of guy you’ll want your daughter to date??? Question that wants answer," she wrote.

Well eligible guys who think they have met these requirements why not holla at Toke Makinwa, you just might get lucky.

This is coming a few days after Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to share her depression and recent surgery operation story. The beautiful multi-talented media personality took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, where she got to share her inspiring story with a video of a popular American pastor, Steven Furtick, where she said she got the inspiration from.

"Long and honest post alert***I like to think I’m strong, I like to think my mind is positive and I’m out here focused on me, building to have a better life than I’ve had and just trying to leave this world a better place. Watching this clip broke me because this has been my state of mind this year. The devil targeted my mind. He tried to make me lose my mind!!!! Somehow strong TM started to live in a lot of fear and doubt and the fear quickly turned to depression. I could sell out my bags or kill it at a stage play or smash another milestone in my career and be so happy today and wake up sad the next," she revealed.

She went on advise how not to let the devil win so as not to take over your mind and let in a lot of negativity

