Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Toke Makinwa has a lot of goodies will only share with future hubby

Toke Makinwa OAP has a lot of goodies but will only share with future hubby

Toke Makinwa wants her future husband to know that she isn't just your ordinary woman.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest play

Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest

(Instagram/ @tokemakinwa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toke Makinwa isn't taking any chances as she has shared her qualities her future husband would be proud of.

The beautiful and multi-talented media personality made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. According to Toke whoever marries her is going to be proud of her.

"Whoever I marry, you gon be so proud of this baby girl, you’ll bless God daily for the warrior he’s blessed you with. A cornerstone, her spirit is undefeated, her soul is gold. From that orphan girl to Queen," she tweeted.

 

She didn't end it there, she went on to reveal what her future kids will call her.

 

"My kids will call me blessed," she concluded. Like they say, it is always good to speak positively into one's life which is what Toke Makinwa has done. If you think Toke Makinwa is your ideal lady, it would be nice to take that shoot and win for yourself an amazing wife potential.

Toke Makinwa is stylish and patriotic in her wide-leg green Zara cultottes play

Toke Makinwa is stylish and patriotic in her wide-leg green Zara cultottes

(Instagram/ tokemakinwa)

 

Before any guy makes a move at Toke Makinwa maybe you should take a read the qualities she desires in a man.

ALSO READ: All the men allegedly linked to Toke Makinwa romantically

Toke Makinwa  talks about the kind of man she desires

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Toke Makinwa has shared the kind of man she would love to have in life and you've got to see the qualities. The media personality took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, where she shared three things should desire in her own kind of love story.

"This made me smile ❤️ I want that kind of love. A very good friend (male) shared 3 things to look out for in a good man with me very recently and I need the guys to jump on this one. did he sell you out or is this for real???

Toke Makinwa rocks a classic black beret play

Toke Makinwa rocks a classic black beret

(Instagram/Tokemakinwa)

 

"1. A man must have a healthy fear of you. He must have the fear of losing you, that is very necessary to keep him from doing stupid ish. 2. A man must wake up every other day and feel undeserving of you, that’s what will make him work to keep you like he must feel, how in the world did he get so blessed or he must have done something good to have you in his life.

Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest play

Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest

(Instagram/ @tokemakinwa)

 

"3. A man must respect you. Simple!!!! Is it really that simple? Is this true??? I need the OG’s to answer this one. What advice will you give your future daughters? Sisters? Are you the kind of guy you’ll want your daughter to date??? Question that wants answer," she wrote.

Well eligible guys who think they have met these requirements why not holla at Toke Makinwa, you just might get lucky.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Mercy Johnson Actress weeps as mother is laid to rest (Photos)bullet
2 D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's sonbullet
3 Dayo Amusa Actress loses dadbullet

Related Articles

Adesua Etomi Actress shares the phase in her life when things weren't working for her
Toke Makinwa Media personality says 12 fibroids were removed from her womb
Baileys BakeFest 2 IK Ogbonna serves free cocktails ahead of event
Toke Makinwa Media personality's reaction to news of ex-boyfriend getting married is hilarious
Toke Makinwa Media personality shows us how we can rock a stylish turban
Fashion's Finest Africa 2018 Check out the list of winners from the awards show
Yinka Ayefele Singer’s son graduates from Howard University
Toke Makinwa Media personality show us how to wear culottes the right way
Toke Makinwa All the times media personality has bounced back from being called out
Toke Makinwa Media personality to relaunch her luxury bag line

Celebrities

Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye Singer spotted with President of Malta [Photos]
Joe Jackson
Micheal Jackson Music legend's father, Joe Jackson is dead!
Awesome Chidiebere
Awesome Chidiebere Actor loses son
Cardi B and her husband, Offset
Cardi B Rapper says it wasn't a big deal when Offset cheated