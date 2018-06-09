Tiwa Savage reacts to "Tiwa's Vibe" ban over alcohol

news

Tiwa Savage seems dumbfounded that her latest single, "Tiwa's Vibe" has been banned on local stations .

Even worse is the reason for which it was banned .

ALSO READ: Lil Kesh Hit Song Now Illegal

According to her, the track was banned over her mention of alcohol and for a country where alcohol is legal, (a fact she pointed out in her post), the idea is absurd.

See her post below:

You would recall that the government just officially placed a ban on Shisha smoking in the country in their bid to curb drug consumption and abuse.

Why does Nigeria focus on everything except the actual problem?

The Nigerian government, specifically the Ministry of Health wants to start arresting shisha smokers.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday to mark the World No-Tobacco day, Nigeria's Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, implored law enforcement agencies to arrest persons who were violating the government's ban on flavoured tobacco products , and its most popular Nigerian iteration, shisha.

“Let me stress that the ban on tobacco products with characterising flavours is still in place and the ban includes shisha because it has flavour. I, therefore, urge the Consumer Protection Council and the law enforcement agencies to intensify arrest of defaulters."

ALSO READ: Codeine Diet and why Nigerian musicians must stop celebrating drug use

To justify this, the Minister referred to a ban on the sale of flavoured tobacco products. Adewole claimed that these products were targeted at the youth and could be as dangerous as cigarettes.

This approach to reducing the consumption of shisha is not a one-off. When it comes to dealing with perceived vices among the youth, the Nigerian government's first weapon is, more often than not, a ban, complete with threats of arrest and a jail term.