Tiwa Savage calls out FAAN over lost luggage

Tiwa Savage calls out FAAN for branding her a liar over lost luggage

Tiwa has now reacted to FAAN's statement, expressing her hurt and disappointment at being branded a liar.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage is calling out FAAN for branding her a liar after she complained about losing her luggage ta the airport.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, in a statement released on Wednesday, December 27, debunked the allegations, claiming that they are baseless and impossible.

play

 

Tiwa has now reacted to FAAN's statement, expressing her hurt and disappointment at being branded a liar.

See her post below:

Airport Robbery: Tiwa Savage kicks after FAAN called her a liar . . The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, on Wednesday debunked allegations of theft at the airport as baseless and impossible. . . FAAN was reacting to allegations of poaching of aircraft and stealing of baggage at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. Earlier on Tuesday, a private jet purportedly conveying Wizkid and Tiwa Savage from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was allegedly attacked and robbed while taxiing on Lagos airport#emo#4oCZ##s runway. . . The Bombardier Challenger 605 jet with registration number T7-A00 arrived Lagos from Uyo at about 8:33 p.mm and was slowly taxiing to the arrival hangar when the cargo compartment was allegedly burgled. . . Reports said upon arrival at Quits Aviation Center, a private jet hangar, the pilot discovered that two bags belonging to Ms. Savage and Wizkid had allegedly been stolen. . . Amidst allegations of poaching of aircraft and stealing of baggage at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, FAAN said such allegations as baseless and practically impossible. Tiwa has now lashed out at FAAN for tagging her a liar.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The drama began on Tuesday, December 26, when a private jet purportedly conveying Wizkid and Tiwa Savage from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was allegedly attacked and robbed while taxiing on Lagos airport’s runway.

According to Instablog9ja, the Bombardier Challenger 605 jet with registration number T7-A00, reportedly arrived Lagos from Uyo at about 8:33 p.m and was taxiing to the arrival hangar when the cargo compartment was allegedly burgled.

play

 

The reports revealed that upon their arrival at Quits Aviation Center, a private jet hangar, the pilot reportedly discovered that two bags belonging to Tiwa and Wizkid had allegedly been stolen.

Reacting to the accusations, FAAN said that the allegations are baseless and practically impossible.

Stay with us as the story develops.

