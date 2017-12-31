Tiwa Savage calls out FAAN over lost luggage

news

Tiwa Savage is calling out FAAN for branding her a liar after she complained about losing her luggage ta the airport.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, in a statement released on Wednesday, December 27, debunked the allegations, claiming that they are baseless and impossible.

ALSO READ: We really need to talk about Tiwa Savage's body

Tiwa has now reacted to FAAN's statement, expressing her hurt and disappointment at being branded a liar.

See her post below:

The drama began on Tuesday, December 26, when a private jet purportedly conveying Wizkid and Tiwa Savage from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was allegedly attacked and robbed while taxiing on Lagos airport’s runway.

According to Instablog9ja, the Bombardier Challenger 605 jet with registration number T7-A00, reportedly arrived Lagos from Uyo at about 8:33 p.m and was taxiing to the arrival hangar when the cargo compartment was allegedly burgled.

The reports revealed that upon their arrival at Quits Aviation Center, a private jet hangar, the pilot reportedly discovered that two bags belonging to Tiwa and Wizkid had allegedly been stolen.

ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage brings the African flavour to America

Reacting to the accusations, FAAN said that the allegations are baseless and practically impossible.

Stay with us as the story develops.