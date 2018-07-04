Pulse.ng logo
Tina Turner's 59-year-old oldest son commits suicide

Tina Turner's first child, Craig Turner is dead.

  • Published:
Tina Turner survives deadly stroke play

Tina Turner survives deadly stroke
Tina Turner has lost her oldest son who committed suicide.

According to TMZ, Craig Raymond Turner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, CA. It is reported that when authorities arrived at his residence, he was already dead.

Craig is Tina's first child who she had when she was just 18 years old before she got married to Iyke Turner. His father was Raymond Hill was a saxophonist who used to play in Iyke's band.

Tina Turner and her son Craig Turner play

Tina Turner and her son Craig Turner

(TMZ)

 

Until his untimely death, Craig Turner was into the real estate business and he was 59 years old. This is coming at a time when Tina Turner is said to be attending the Paris Fashion Week. Tina Turner isn't the only celebrity who has lost a child in the last few weeks as we are still in shock over the passing away of Nigerian music star, D'banj's son.

D'banj loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident

Tragic play

Tragic

(Laila's Blog)


On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Nigerian pop star D'banj lost his 13-month old son Daniel Oyebanjo III. According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that little Daniel drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence in the afternoon. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

DBanj, wife Didi and their late son play

DBanj, wife Didi and their late son

(News Agency of Nigeria (NAN))

 

D'banj who was in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

Odion E. Okonofua

