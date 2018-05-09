news

Toyin Aimakhu's relationship with actor and ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson wasn't all messy from the beginning instead was one which was compared to that of an emerging Nollywood power couple.

From cute photos on Instagram to attending events together, we all thought this was one marriage that was going to test the waters. Well it didn't turn out as fans and admirers envisaged as it was overshadowed with so much drama which finally led to it's collapse.

When they tied the knot

Toyin Aimakhu and Adeniyi Johnson tied the knot on Monday, July 8, 2013, at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Lagos in the presence of family members and a few friends.

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary

On July 8, 2014, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with Toyin posting a very cute message on her Instagram page to celebrate the day.

Toyin Aimakhu separates from her husband

On January 1, 2015, there were reports that Toyin Aimakhu had separated from her husband Adeniyi Johnson after one and six months of marriage. A handful of Nigerian tabloids claimed that the Yoruba Nollywood actress and upcoming actor have gone their separate ways with series of allegations of infidelity.

Aimakhu had removed her husband's surname 'Johnson' from her Instagram profile and fully reverted to her maiden name.

Couple celebrate second wedding anniversary

Despite the marriage drama, infidelity accusations and all, Toyin Aimakhu and Adeniyi Johnson were able to make it to their second wedding anniversary as the couple took to their Instagram pages on July 8, 2015, to celebrate the day.

Toyin Aimakhu files for divorce

Just when we thought we had seen it all from the drama in their short marriage, Toyin Aimakhu in August 2015, filed for divorce on the grounds of infidelity.

Adeniyi Johnson begs Toyin for forgiveness

While Toyin Aimakhu was filing for a divorce from her marriage to Adeniyi, the young man wasn't ready to be a divorcee as he went on his Instagram page on August 26, 2015, to appeal to his fans to help him apologise to her for all his wrongdoings.

Things fall apart and the water cannot hold

After the back and forth of their marriage drama, the two finally went their separate ways with both parties claiming to be innocent and calling each other out over infidelity. Toyin Aimakhu moved on and had a brief stint with the movie producer , Seun Egbegbe while Adeniyi Johnson is now engaged and soon to marry Yoruba Nollywood actress , Seyi Edun.