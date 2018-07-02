Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Timaya welcomes 3rd child with 2nd baby mama

Timaya Singer welcomes 3rd child with 2nd baby mama

It's all smiles and celebrations in the house of Timaya as he welcomes his third child.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Timaya looking dapper as usual play

Timaya looking dapper as usual

(Instagram/Timaya)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Good news guys as Timaya has welcomed his third child with his second baby mama.

The singer announced the great news on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018. He put up a photo of the newborn baby with a very cute caption.

"EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!" Congratulations to Timaya and his baby mama on the arrival of the bundle of joy from all of us at Pulse. Timaya is the latest celebrity to welcome a baby in 2018 and we but celebrate with these celebrities.

EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!

A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on

 

A few weeks ago, we announced to you guys that Chuddy K had welcomed a set of twins with his wife.

Timaya's alleged new babymama drama play

Timaya's alleged new babymama drama

ALSO READ: Tekno's adorable photo with his baby is priceless!

Chuddy K welcomes twins with wife

Chuddy K play

Chuddy K

(Instagram/ChuddyK)

 

Back in June, we got the good news that Chuddy K had welcomed not just one but twins with his wife. The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and the adorable babies with smiles all over his face. He went on to caption the photo with a quote.

"Overwhelming with joy..if anyone told me I was gn be baba beji I would have said its a lie...my angels are here," he wrote.

Wife of Teju Babyface delivers twins after 6 years

Teju Babyface's wife delivers twins after 6 years play

Teju Babyface's wife delivers twins after 6 years

(instagram/tejubabyfaceoyelakin)

 

Back in April 2018, wife of comedian, Teju Babyface, delivered twins after 6 years of waiting. He shared the good news on Instagram, along with a cute picture of the babies today, April 21, 2018.

Teju babyface play

Teju babyface

(Teju babyface)

 

Babyface wrote, “Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble.”

He added, “I pray that the God whom we serve will remember everyone who seeks Him & give you the desires of your heart. Mother and babies are doing Great! #Grateful #awesomeGod.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged...bullet
2 D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's sonbullet
3 Yetunde Akilapa Actress reportedly caught stealingbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List See 5 adorable videos of your favourite celebrity kids
Celebrity Lifestyle Peter Okoye vs Timaya, battle of exotic mansions
Big Brother Naija Tobi on Adekunle Gold's 'Delilah' 'being about his relationship with Cee-C'
Timaya Video of singer's kids dancing to 'Shaku Shaku' is so cute
Timaya Has singer proposed to his girlfriend?
Mercy Aigbe Actress has gotten a new house and it is beautiful!
Timaya Singer replies fan who compared his relationship to Davido's
Dice Ailes Singer reportedly acquires new crib (Video)
Pulse List 5 celebrities with breathtaking mansions
Ronke Oshodi-Oke Actress isn't happy with colleagues who show off cars, houses on social media [Video]

Celebrities

Bose Alao, husband admit being in violent marriage for 10yrs
Bose Alao Razaq Omotoyossi and I were violent for 10 years as a couple - actress
Lolo 1 is not bothered or ashamed of her body
Lolo 1 is not bothered or ashamed of her body
BBNaija housemate, Lolu launches Vlog - Chronicles of Lolu
BBNaija Lolu launches Vlog - Chronicles of Lolu
Ruth Kadiri
Ruth Kadiri Actress lays curse on politicians, 'yahoo boys' involved in human rituals for success