Timaya welcomes 3rd child with 2nd baby mama

news

Good news guys as Timaya has welcomed his third child with his second baby mama.

The singer announced the great news on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018. He put up a photo of the newborn baby with a very cute caption.

"EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!" Congratulations to Timaya and his baby mama on the arrival of the bundle of joy from all of us at Pulse. Timaya is the latest celebrity to welcome a baby in 2018 and we but celebrate with these celebrities.

EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD! A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

A few weeks ago, we announced to you guys that Chuddy K had welcomed a set of twins with his wife.

ALSO READ: Tekno's adorable photo with his baby is priceless!

Chuddy K welcomes twins with wife

Back in June, we got the good news that Chuddy K had welcomed not just one but twins with his wife . The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and the adorable babies with smiles all over his face. He went on to caption the photo with a quote.

"Overwhelming with joy..if anyone told me I was gn be baba beji I would have said its a lie...my angels are here," he wrote.

Wife of Teju Babyface delivers twins after 6 years

Back in April 2018, wife of comedian, Teju Babyface, delivered twins after 6 years of waiting. He shared the good news on Instagram, along with a cute picture of the babies today, April 21, 2018.

Babyface wrote, “Please rejoice with us! My wife Oluwatobiloba @tobibanjokooyelakin and I are the very grateful and excited parents of twin Children. It has taken almost 6years but God who neither forgets nor forsakes has given us double for our trouble.”

He added, “I pray that the God whom we serve will remember everyone who seeks Him & give you the desires of your heart. Mother and babies are doing Great! #Grateful #awesomeGod.”