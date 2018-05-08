Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Timaya replies fan who compared his relationship to Davido's

Timaya doesn't want his private relationship to be compared to that of Davido and his girlfriend.

Davido's relationship with Chioma Avril is now becoming a movement with one of its comrades trying to drag Timaya in but got a very matured response from the music star.

Timaya had on Monday, May 7, 2018, posted a photo of himself holding the hands of an unidentified lady on his Instagram page with the caption "Have a GREAT week people....."

A nosy fan took to the comment section where she tried to take jabs at Timaya and compare his relationship to Davido and Chioma Avril.

"Davido has challenged you guys to flaunt your babes. Davido set this standard. He is not scared to show he is in love chai,'' she wrote. It didn't take long before the music star replied the comrade of the Davido and Chioma's relationship movement.

"@irenendowed Nope. People love differently and hey am not in my 20's," Timaya replied. Oops! That was the perfect answer anyone could have given at that moment.

Timaya is one celebrity whose relationship life has been out of the eyes of the media for a very long time. Timaya has two daughters, Gracie and Emma whom he had with longtime girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo.

See adorable photo of Timaya with his pretty daughters

If you ever want to see the soft side of Timaya, check out his facial expression everytime he puts up photos of himself and his daughters like this one.

On Monday, May 1, 2018, Timaya shared an adorable photo of himself and his two daughters on his Instagram page in a swimming pool. They all looked cute in one photo and the music star went on to caption the photo with a quote, "Greatest Vibe!!!."

