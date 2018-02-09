Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

This is how Ebony Reigns died according to an eyewitness

The eyewitness identified as Ken Yeboah said that there was a collision between a VIP bus and the Jeep which was occupied by Ebony and some friends.

An eyewitness who was present at the accident which caused Ebony’s death has given a chilly account of how the crush led to the artist's demise.

The eyewitness identified as Ken Yeboah told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM that there was a collision between a VIP bus and the Jeep which was occupied by Ebony and some friends.

He said that the accident occurred at Nyamebekyere near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South, a district in the Ashanti Region on Thursday (February 8, 2018) at about 11 PM.

Ken Yeboah added that a military officer and a young girl also died in the ghastly accident involving the black Jeep car of the musician.

“No one in the bus was dead or injured but occupants of the Jeep vehicle were hurt. The passengers told us the accident involved another car and that a soldier and a small girl were trapped in the vehicle. We called fire service from Bechem and when they came they were incapacitated so they relied on their colleagues in Sunyani who managed to open the mangled vehicle before they could retrieve the bodies. I saw her she was the Ebony we know.”

The District commander for Mankraso Superintendent John Adusei, in the Ashanti Region, confirmed the development to Accra-based Joy FM.

“My officers went there and identified the bodies of 3 persons (2 females and a male), including Ebony. Ebony was on board a jeep with registration number AS 487-13.”

 “The driver of the jeep is currently unconscious at the hospital. According to some of the passengers on board the VIP, the driver of Ebony’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the VIP bus,” he added.

He said that the bodies of the deceased “have been deposited at the Mankraso morgue.”

