This is how big Davido has become

Davido sure has come a long way since he released his first album, "Omo Baba Olowo."

The "If" singer's career has been on a roller coaster since then but he has further proof that he is even bigger than you think.

In a new chat with MTV Base, the singer disclosed that he is so big that he has the personal numbers of 13 presidents from all over the world.

“When I released the song back then, I did not know that it was going to be that big. Then I went back to school and the love that I was shown was overwhelming, let alone the way girls began to treat me.

"That one song with the video made my father realise that I had the talent. And then, I did the song, ‘Dami Duro’. The song became so big and I remember that the President at the time called my father to talk about me and the song."

Davido went on to explain how his father got validation of his talent from friends and even the then president, Goodluck Jonathan.

"Even during my father’s business meetings with his friends, they would mention my name and the song. Before long, I started travelling and doing shows around the world.

"Now I have the numbers of about 13 presidents on my phone and if I call them, they would answer the call. Then the award came and it set me on another level.”

Best Nigerian artist of the year

Davido released five singles in 2017, but ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ continue to be the best songs that Nigeria has had. Best not in terms of quality, but the commercial acceptance, and the cultural relevance that it has attained.

As the year came to an end, he ended it on a high with two records ‘FIA’ and ‘Like dat’.

‘If’, a record produced by Tekno, catapulted Davido back to form. It blew across the world, generated worldwide social media activity and penetration, and got an organic request for a remix by R&B legend, R. Kelly.

What ‘If’ started for Davido, ‘Fall’ continued and consolidated it. The record achieved cultural relevance and success almost instantly, making it two hits out of two for the singer.