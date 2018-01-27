Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

This is how big Davido has become

Davido Davido has the numbers of 13 presidents

Davido went on to explain how his father got validation of his talent from friends and even the then president, Goodluck Jonathan.

  • Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido sure has come a long way since he released his first album, "Omo Baba Olowo."

The "If" singer's career has been on a roller coaster since then but he has further proof that he is even bigger than you think.

ALSO READ: When singer isn’t pressed to make music, the devil offers him a new job

Davido play

Davido

(instagram)

 

In a new chat with MTV Base, the singer disclosed that he is so big that he has the personal numbers of 13 presidents from all over the world.

“When I released the song back then, I did not know that it was going to be that big. Then I went back to school and the love that I was shown was overwhelming, let alone the way girls began to treat me.

"That one song with the video made my father realise that I had the talent. And then, I did the song, ‘Dami Duro’. The song became so big and I remember that the President at the time called my father to talk about me and the song."

Davido and his hype man, Special Ed play

Davido and his hype man, Special Ed

(Snapchat/Davido)

 

Davido went on to explain how his father got validation of his talent from friends and even the then president, Goodluck Jonathan.

"Even during my father’s business meetings with his friends, they would mention my name and the song. Before long, I started travelling and doing shows around the world.

"Now I have the numbers of about 13 presidents on my phone and if I call them, they would answer the call. Then the award came and it set me on another level.”

Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

Best Nigerian artist of the year

Davido released five singles in 2017, but ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ continue to be the best songs that Nigeria has had. Best not in terms of quality, but the commercial acceptance, and the cultural relevance that it has attained.

As the year came to an end, he ended it on a high with two records ‘FIA’ and ‘Like dat’.

If’, a record produced by Tekno, catapulted Davido back to form. It blew across the world, generated worldwide social media activity and penetration, and got an organic request for a remix by R&B legend, R. Kelly.

Davido and Cassper Nyovest have recorded a new song play

Cassper Nyovest has recorded a song in Davido’s house, and it is produced by Fresh VDM, the man who is responsible for OBO’s smash hit record ‘FIA’.

(TweakTV)

 

ALSO READ: Singer creates his music from other people’s work, he does it so well it's an art

What ‘If’ started for Davido, ‘Fall’ continued and consolidated it. The record achieved cultural relevance and success almost instantly, making it two hits out of two for the singer.

His third single, ‘Pere’, which is a massive collaboration with US Hip-hop stars Rae Sremmund, and Young Thug is out and caters to a niche crowd.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Dorcas Shola-Fapson Embattled Taxify driver is suing actress for N5mbullet
2 Dorcas Shola-Fapson Taxify driver shares his own side of the storybullet
3 Wizkid Do you remember the pop star's 1st girlfriend?bullet

Related Articles

Video Riky Rick – 'Murdah' ft Davido, Gemini Major
Shaku Shaku How I tried 'Shaku shaku', and ended up breaking my knee
Burna Boy I attended "Outside" album listening party and got the full story of his new project
Mo'Hits Records Do we really want a reunion, or are we missing our ex-girlfriend?
Facts Only With Osagie Alonge Wizkid, Davido: has the rivalry come to an end?
Cassper Nyovest ‘M.I Abaga is right, South African Hip-hop is leading in Africa', rapper says
Wizkid vs Davido Why a Starboy and OBO collaboration might be a bad idea
Cassper Nyovest After filling up a stadium, Africa's hottest rapper wants to be a billionaire
Dear Nigerian Artist, Your teachers were right, you did not make it in life
Davido OBO and Cassper Nyovest have recorded a new song

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reality star shares another steamy bathroom selfie
Daddy Freeze supports UNIBEN's decision to ban fellowships on campus
Daddy Freeze OAP says NO to abusive marriages
Dele Momodu
Dele Momodu Publisher likens beef with Davido to Abacha clash
Banky W
Banky W Singer denies rumours of N5000 reality show