Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

These sexy photos of DJ Cuppy are causing 'problems'

DJ Cuppy These sexy photos of Cuppy are causing 'problems'

DJ Cuppy stripped down to only underwear, with some costume accessories and a white sneakers to-go.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DJ Cuppy play

DJ Cuppy

(Instagram/CuppyMusic)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A rare sexy photo of Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has got men drooling on social media.

Cuppy stripped down to only underwear, with some costume accessories and a white sneakers to-go.

She shared the photos, which were taken at the 2018 Trinidad and Tobago carnival, on her Instagram and snapchat pages.

Gyal Dem #TrinidadCarnival2018

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on

play

play

Born to a billionaire father, Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy is trying so hard to prove that her rising profile is not due to her father's influence, and she is gradually getting the credit she deserves.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Check out photos from actress' 40th birthday ballbullet
2 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde 7 things that we noticed at actress' ballbullet
3 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress celebrates birthday in grand style...bullet

Related Articles

DJ Cuppy Disc Jockey plans to send 10 students to the university for free!
Temi Otedola DJ Cuppy's sister falls victim to credit card fraud
Pulse List 5 female celebrities that can be John Boyega's girlfriend
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest celebrities of the year
DJ Cuppy Celeb might be having man troubles

Celebrities

Shatta Wale Singer reportedly arrested over plans to burn down churches
Adaeze Yobo
Adaeze Yobo Joseph Yobo's wife shares testimony about daughter as she clocks 1
Kerry Washington is popular for her role as Olivia Pope in "Scandal"
Kerry Washington Cute! Actress wishes Uzo Aduba a happy birthday in Igbo
 
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde 5 celebrity couples who turned up for actress' birthday ball