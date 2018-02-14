These sexy photos of DJ Cuppy are causing 'problems'

DJ Cuppy stripped down to only underwear, with some costume accessories and a white sneakers to-go.
Cuppy stripped down to only underwear, with some costume accessories and a white sneakers to-go.
She shared the photos, which were taken at the 2018 Trinidad and Tobago carnival, on her Instagram and snapchat pages.
Born to a billionaire father, Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy is trying so hard to prove that her rising profile is not due to her father's influence, and she is gradually getting the credit she deserves.