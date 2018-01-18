Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

These 5 photos of celebrity dads with their kids are too cute

Pulse List These 5 photos of celebrity dads with their kids are just too cute

We take a look at some cute photos of some celebrity dads with their kids.

  Published:
Peter Okoye with his kids Cameron and Aliona play

Peter Okoye with his kids Cameron and Aliona

(Instagram/Mr P)
One of the cutest things to see is a celebrity daddy with his kids. There aren't much things that would make you smile more in this world.

Well, you guys are in luck because we are about to give you five doses of cuteness.

The pictures below are of Nigerian celebrities with their offsprings. Get ready to see 40 shaded of cuteness below;

1. Timaya

Timaya with his daughters, Grace and Emma play

Timaya with his daughters, Grace and Emma

(Instagram/Timaya)

 

Let's just say when the photo of Timaya and his beautiful children broke on the Internet, it came as a surprise to many as the singer had never done it before. Timaya released a photo of him taking his kids to school and trust it was really cute. Timaya has two daughters, Grace and Emma with his baby mama, Barbara.

2. Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye and his kids play

Paul Okoye and his kids

(Instagram/RudeBoyOkoye)

 

Paul Okoye of the group Psquare is one celebrity on this list who loves to show off his cute kids. On his social media page, you can never go past his pictures without coming across pictures of his kids. He recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife, Anita. The amazing father of three adorable children has a number of cute photos with his kids and it's obvious he is a proud dad.

3. Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye and his kids play

Peter Okoye and his kids

(Pulse )

 

Just like his twin brother, Paul, Peter has some really cute photo of his kids. The father of two beautiful children is also never shy to post photos of his son and daughter. His son even got signed to the youth team of Barcelona FC, an achievement Peter was proud of big time.

4. Davido

Davido and Daughter, Imade at the 30 Billion Concert play

Davido and Daughter, Imade at the 30 Billion Concert

(Instagram – @davidoofficial)

 

Davido is the youngest of the amazing fathers on this list as he is a proud father of two adorable daughters, Imade and Hailey. Davido's love for his daughter knows no bounds as he posts pictures of them on his Instagram and Snapchat pages every time. He even brought Imade upstage during his last #30BillionConcert held in Lagos. Major cuteness alert.

5. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo play

Timi Dakolo

(Instagram/TimiDakolo)

 

Timi Dakolo is a typical example of a doting father. He is one father whose love for his kids are so obvious and real. Timi Dakolo is a father of three beautiful children with an amazing and beautiful wife, Busola. On his social media pages, especially Instagram, he has a huge number of photos of himself and his kids. Let's just say this guy can win "The Father and Kids Photo of The Year" award.

