Hey crushers, on this beautiful Wednesday, the guys are crushing on the beautiful, talented, sexy actress, Mercy Johnson.

Mercy Johnson originally hails from Okene in Kogi state but was born in Lagos on August 28, 1984, to a Naval officer father, Mr. Daniel Johnson and Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson. Mercy is the fourth born from a family of seven.

Mercy Johnson started her primary school education in Calabar before moving to Lagos where her father was based and finally rounded up her secondary school education at the Nigeria Naval Secondary School in Port Harcourt.

Acting for Mercy Johnson began when she auditioned for a role in 'The Maid', a movie that was to launch her into stardom. Her performance in that movie paved the way for her into getting more roles in movies such as Hustlers, Baby Oku in America, War in the Palace, and many more.

In 2009, she won an award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2009 African Movie Award ceremony. Mercy Johnson won The Best Actress award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the comedy movie 'Dumebi the Dirty Girl'. In December 2011, she was listed as Google's most searched Nigerian celebrity, a position she also held in 2012.

Mercy Johnson has starred in a lot of movies, making her a household name in Nigeria, not just for the numbers of movies but for her acting prowess.

The beautiful actress is married to businessman, Prince Odi Okojie and they are blessed with three beautiful children. So, guys, Mercy is out of the market but if you only want to say hi to her and ask after her beautiful kids, then you can send a message, anything other than that is a big risk!