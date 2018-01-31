Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

The gorgeous talented actress from the North, Rahama Sadau

#WomanCrushWednesday The gorgeous, talented actress from the North, Rahama Sadau

Rahama Sadau's success story makes her our woman crush for this beautiful Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rahama Sadau play

Rahama Sadau in new photos

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Woman Crush Wednesday is that day of the week when we get to appreciate that amazing woman and for this week, we've got the beautiful actress, Rahama Sadau.

Rahama Sadau was born in Kaduna state on 17th of December 1993. She attended the Kaduna Polytechnic where she studied Business Administration.

Rahama joined Kannywood in 2013 where she played minor roles until she got her big break in the movie "Gani ga Wane" in which she co-starred with Nollywood star, Nuhu Ali. From that point, Rahama began to gain a lot of prominence in the entertainment industry.

Rahama Sadau as Binta in "Sons of the Caliphate" play

Rahama Sadau is Binta in "Sons of the Caliphate"

(Instagram)

 

However, in 2016, Rahama was hit with a ban from the Hausa film industry Kannywood, by the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN). Her crime was for a perceived offensive hug in her appearance in a music video alongside a Jos based popular pop star Classiq. This decision was met with a lot of criticism.

  play (Rahama Sadau)

 

This didn't deter the beautiful actress as she got a major role in the hit series, "Sons Of The Caliphate" which till date is still receiving a lot of positive reviews.

Rahama Sadau play

Rahama Sadau

 

Rahama Sadau is involved with a lot of charity works as her charity organisation, "Ray of Hope" has also joined other charitable organisations who have visited the IDP camp in Abuja.

Rahama Sadau zata jagoranci bikin wanda za'a gudanar a garin Abeokuta play

Rahama Sadau zata jagoranci bikin wanda za'a gudanar a garin Abeokuta

 

Let's not forget to mention that, Rahama Sadau has a number of awards to her credit which include Best Actress (Kannywood) award at the City People Award 2014 and Best African Actress at the 19th African Film Awards by African VoiceBritain’s No.1 African Newspaper.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Jay Z Trump comes for rapper on Twitterbullet
2 Kim Kardashian Reality star goes naked againbullet
3 Dorcas Shola-Fapson You've got to read this heartfelt letter Bovi...bullet

Related Articles

Rahama Sadau Bayan gafarar da ta nema, hukumar tace fina-finai ta yafe ma jaruma
Rahama Sadau Kungiyar MOPPAN bata yarda a dawo da jaruma a harkar yin fim
Fina-finan 2017 Fina-finan Kannywood 5 da ya kamata ka kalla kafin ayi bankwana da 2017
Kannywood Jaruman masana'antar Kannywood 6 da suka yi tasiri cikin 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 must-watch Kannywood movies of the year
OC Ukeje Actor talks sexual harassment in Nollywood
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 Kannywood actors of 2017
Kannywood Abubuwa 5 da ya faru a masana'antar kannywood cikin 2017
Rahama Sadau Governor Ganduje lifts ban on Kannywood popular actress
Rahama Sadau Gwamnan jihar Kano ya zantar da hukunci kan dakatarwar da aka yi ma jarumar Kannywood

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Yes, the reality star goes nude yet again!
Belinda Effah
Photo Of The Day Belinda Effah has got to be the new "Cinderella"
Olamide loses mum
Olamide Rapper's mum is dead as son turns 3
Di'ja Singer is expecting baby number 2!