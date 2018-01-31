The gorgeous talented actress from the North, Rahama Sadau

news

Woman Crush Wednesday is that day of the week when we get to appreciate that amazing woman and for this week, we've got the beautiful actress, Rahama Sadau.

Rahama Sadau was born in Kaduna state on 17th of December 1993. She attended the Kaduna Polytechnic where she studied Business Administration.

Rahama joined Kannywood in 2013 where she played minor roles until she got her big break in the movie "Gani ga Wane" in which she co-starred with Nollywood star, Nuhu Ali. From that point, Rahama began to gain a lot of prominence in the entertainment industry.

However, in 2016, Rahama was hit with a ban from the Hausa film industry Kannywood, by the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN). Her crime was for a perceived offensive hug in her appearance in a music video alongside a Jos based popular pop star Classiq. This decision was met with a lot of criticism.

This didn't deter the beautiful actress as she got a major role in the hit series, "Sons Of The Caliphate" which till date is still receiving a lot of positive reviews.

Rahama Sadau is involved with a lot of charity works as her charity organisation, "Ray of Hope" has also joined other charitable organisations who have visited the IDP camp in Abuja.

Let's not forget to mention that, Rahama Sadau has a number of awards to her credit which include Best Actress (Kannywood) award at the City People Award 2014 and Best African Actress at the 19th African Film Awards by African Voice – Britain’s No.1 African Newspaper.