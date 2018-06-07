Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

The gifts your favourite season 3 reality stars have received so far

BBNaija Season 3 The gifts your favourite season 3 reality stars have received so far

Big Brother Naija season three might be over but the gifts have continue rolling in for some of the contestants.

  • Published:
Guess the biggest change in Tobi's life since the end of BB Naija play

Guess the biggest change in Tobi's life since the end of BB Naija

(Instagram/Tobi Bakre )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Since the season finale of Big Brother Naija season 3, majority of the contestants who took part in the reality show have gone on to receive gifts from fans and corporate bodies.

As the tradition of the show, the winner of the competition gets to leave with a number of gifts and this year's edition wasn't different as the winner, Miracle went home with N45M worth of gifts.

It didn't end there, Miracle got a number of gifts from good spirited individuals including the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha (His state of origin) which includes him being named an education ambassador from the state. Governor Rochas also promised to finance Miracle's education and gifted him a plot of land in Imo state.

Miracle receives car, N25M cheque, prizes Big Brother Naija play

Miracle receives car, N25M cheque,  prizes for winning Big Brother Naija

 

His fellow house contestant and love interest from Imo state, Nina was also awarded the position of an education ambassador by the Imo state governor. For Nina, the gifts kept rolling after the show and one major present she got was the car from fashion icon, Toyin Lawani on her birthday.

Nina play

Nina

(Instagram/Nina_ivy_)

 

Even though she was probably the most controversial housemate back in the house, Cee-C also received gifts after the show. On her arrival at the airport in Nigeria after the show, Cee-C was presented with a cheque of N2M  from her fans.

Cee-C talks all things style with Pulse fashion play

Cee-C talks all things style with Pulse fashion

(Instagram/ @ceec_official)

 

Another contestant who also received a cash gift from her fans after the show was Ahneeka. The beautiful reality star whose stay in the house wasn't long enough to join the last men standing received a N1M  cheque from her loyal fans.

Ahneeka gets a cheque of 1million naira fans Big Brother Naija play

Ahneeka gets a cheque of 1million naira fans Big Brother Naija

(Instagram/Ahneeka )

 

For Tobi Bakre, the ladies' man recently celebrated his birthday and he got a gold chain from his father which was more like a personal gift from a father to a son.

Tobi on his 'favourite and least favourite' #BBNaija housemates play

Tobi Bakre

(Pulse)

 

For the other housemates, even though it is not clear if they have received gifts from their fans since leaving the house, a number of them have been able to sign endorsement deals and keep on appearances in public events. We hope they are able to sustain the momentum they have going on since leaving the house and not run out of gas at some point.

More

Mc Galaxy Singer is very disappointed in Miracle, here's why
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Celebrity Lifestyle Peter Okoye vs Timaya, battle of exotic mansionsbullet
2 Stella Damasus Actress' husband spotted with ex-wife and their son in...bullet
3 Pulse List 5 separated celebrity couples who are still coolbullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Tobi on his 'favourite and least favourite' #BBNaija housemates
Big Brother Naija Khloe returns to the #BBNnaija house
Big Brother Naija Tobi on biggest misconception people have about him
Big Brother Naija Former housemate, Ifu Ennada reveals how poverty drove her family to the village
Photo Of The Day Miracle of BBNaija chilling with Paul Okoye and family
Ifu Ennada Former BBNaija reality star cries out after #Headies dress drama
Nina (BBNaija) Reality star gets a surprise car gift from Toyin Lawani (Video)
Mc Galaxy Singer is very disappointed in Miracle, here's why
Big Brother Naija Tobi on biggest change he has had to deal with since #BBNaija ended
Big Brother Naija Tobi explains why reality stars fade away after the show

Celebrities

Jaywon
Jaywon SARS reportedly disrupts singer's birthday party (Video)
Kanayo O Kanayo Actor declares intention to run for House of Representatives
Mercy Aigbe
Photo Of The Day 'Pregnancy' looks good on Mercy Aigbe!
Tiwa Savage
Pulse List See 5 adorable videos of your favourite celebrity kids