Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tekno's adorable photo with baby is priceless!

Tekno Singer's adorable photo with baby is priceless!

This photo of Tekno with his baby is so adorable it would make you want to have a baby.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tekno releases ‘Jogodo’ video play

Tekno releases ‘Jogodo’ video

(LIB)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tekno is the latest celebrity to become a dad and he is settling with daddy duties as this adorable photo of the singer with his baby is priceless.

The music star is showing us that he indeed is a proud father as he took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and barely month old child.

The looked adorable together and we guess Tekno is still basking in the euphoria of being a first-time dad. It also looks like we will be getting to see more photos of the singer and his child on social media.

Tekno with his new born baby play

Tekno with his new born baby

(Instagram/TeknoOfficial)

 

Recall the news that Tekno welcomed his first child with singer, Lola Rae broke just a few days ago.

Tekno and Lola Rae play

Tekno and Lola Rae fuel relationship rumours

(Instagram)

 

Tekno welcomes 1st child

 

A few days ago there were rumours spreading around that Tekno had welcomed his first child with singer, Lola Rae. The music star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018, where he shared a photo of himself and a baby.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote "Skye,"  which more like a cryptic way of announcing to the world that he is now a father.

ALSO READ: Timeline of couple's rumoured relationship

Did Noble Igwe just shade Tekno, Lola Rae?

NOBLE IGWE SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ABOUT YAHOO BOYS COMMENT! play

NOBLE IGWE SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ABOUT YAHOO BOYS COMMENT!

(Pulse)

 

We may have been speculating that Tekno welcomed his first child with Lola Rae but Noble Igwe seems to be confirming it after taking a shot at the couple. The celebrity blogger known for his bluntness, Tweeted on Saturday, May 26, 2018, about leaving ones career to have a baby while the father of the child stayed back to push his.

play

 

This comes shortly after news that the "Samantha" singer may have welcomed his first child, following an Instagram post he shared on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies after O2...bullet
2 Toke Makinwa Media personality's reaction to news of ex-boyfriend...bullet
3 Photo Of The Day Good girl gone bad, Damilola Adegbitebullet

Related Articles

Wizkid Singer sells out concert, performs to 20,000 people at the O2 Arena
Tekno Did singer just welcome a baby?
Tekno Singer releases ‘Jogodo’ video
Wizkid Watch pop star perform at Afro Republik at O2 Arena in London
Tekno Did Noble Igwe just shade singer, Lola Rae?
Tekno Singer did not get permission for sampling our record, says Danfo Drivers
Tiwa Savage Singer heats up London wearing LAPP the brand
Tekno 5 Nigerian artists who promised to bring home the Grammy
Wizkid Following his sold-out concert, the Fela comparisons have started again
Flop of the Week Lola Rae shouldn't have to explain why she isn't just a baby mama

Celebrities

Morgan Freeman's lawyer has demanded CNN retract a story accusing the 80-year-old movie star of multiple cases of sexual harassment
Morgan Freeman Actor's lawyer demands CNN retract sexual harassment claims
Dice Ailes
Dice Ailes Singer reportedly acquires new crib (Video)
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Rapper helps break Guinness world record for largest paradise cocktail
Daniel Ademinokan and wife, Stella Damasus
Stella Damasus Actress' husband sends her cute message as they mark wedding anniversary