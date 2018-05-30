Tekno's adorable photo with baby is priceless!

news

Tekno is the latest celebrity to become a dad and he is settling with daddy duties as this adorable photo of the singer with his baby is priceless.

The music star is showing us that he indeed is a proud father as he took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and barely month old child.

The looked adorable together and we guess Tekno is still basking in the euphoria of being a first-time dad. It also looks like we will be getting to see more photos of the singer and his child on social media.

Recall the news that Tekno welcomed his first child with singer, Lola Rae broke just a few days ago.

Tekno welcomes 1st child

A few days ago there were rumours spreading around that Tekno had welcomed his first child with singer, Lola Rae. The music star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018, where he shared a photo of himself and a baby.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote "Skye," which more like a cryptic way of announcing to the world that he is now a father.

We may have been speculating that Tekno welcomed his first child with Lola Rae but Noble Igwe seems to be confirming it after taking a shot at the couple. The celebrity blogger known for his bluntness, Tweeted on Saturday, May 26, 2018, about leaving ones career to have a baby while the father of the child stayed back to push his.

