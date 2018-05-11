Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tekno releases ‘Jogodo’ video

Tekno releases 'Jogodo' video

Mountain Black and Mad Melon recently called Tekno out for not getting permission to sample their classic record, 'Kpolongo'.

Tekno has released the video to his single, Jogodo.

The video was released on May 10, 2018.

The single was released in April 2018 and it has received an impressive amount of airplay and has been 'jumping' charts, according to Pulse Senior Music reporter, Ehis Ohunyon.

According to OayAfrica, "Jogodo is the latest in a string of singles dropped by Tekno over the last two years. He announced earlier this year that his long-anticipated EP is currently in the works, and we're definitely down to hear more tracks like ‘Jogodo’ from him.”

No permission

Judging by the singer’s latest post on Instagram with the Danfo Drvers, the matter seems to have been resolved.

