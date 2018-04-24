Teddy A throws a surprise birthday for Bam Bam (Photos)

news

Surprise birthdays are usually one of the best events ever and we guess that was the case when Teddy A threw one for his boo, Bam Bam.

Pictures and videos from the birthday began to flood the Internet on Monday, April 23, 2018, and yes, Bam Bam was pretty surprised.

More surprising to fans and admirers of the pair while at the Big Brother Naija house was the photo of Bam Bam sitting on the laps of Teddy A's mum!

In attendance at the surprise were close friends and family members of the couple. After the surprise birthday in Lagos, the couple took the second chapter of the groove to Abuja as they both flew to the federal capital where they launched Bam Beauty's oil at the Famous Potato restaurant.

Happy Birthday, Bam Bam!