Teddy A throws a surprise birthday for Bam Bam (Photos)

Teddy A Former BBNaija star throws a surprise birthday for Bam Bam (Photos)

We won't be seeing the last of this love story between Teddy A and Bam Bam with the surprise birthday party thrown for her.

Teddy A and Bam Bam at her surprise birthday party play

Teddy A and Bam Bam at her surprise birthday party

(BellaNaija)
Surprise birthdays are usually one of the best events ever and we guess that was the case when Teddy A threw one for his boo, Bam Bam.

Pictures and videos from the birthday began to flood the Internet on Monday, April 23, 2018, and yes, Bam Bam was pretty surprised.

More surprising to fans and admirers of the pair while at the Big Brother Naija house was the photo of Bam Bam sitting on the laps of Teddy A's mum!

(BellaNaija)

In attendance at the surprise were close friends and family members of the couple. After the surprise birthday in Lagos, the couple took the second chapter of the groove to Abuja as they both flew to the federal capital where they launched Bam Beauty's oil at the Famous Potato restaurant.

Bam Bam at her Abuja birthday party play

Bam Bam at her Abuja birthday party

(Twitter/@BadmanTeddyA)

Teddy A with Bam Bam at her birthday party play

Teddy A with Bam Bam at her birthday party

(Twitter/@BadmanTeddyA)

 

Happy Birthday, Bam Bam!

