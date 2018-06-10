news

TBoss has a message for those questioning her relationship with Ubi Franklin.

Speaking with Punch's Sunday Scoop, the ex-BBN contestant made it clear that she knew the Triple MG CEO even before he married his estranged Nollywood actress wife, Lilian Esoro.

TBoss said, “I don’t see why I should not respond to people whenever they say rubbish on my page if I feel like doing so.

"I don’t understand why people are concerned that I was hanging out with my friend. He is my friend and we didn’t talk about any issues with his wife and I didn’t know if they had divorced or not.

"I have known Ubi for 16 years, which was before he met his wife. I don’t have to justify anything to anyone.”

TBoss also insisted that they only started hanging out after Franklin got separated from Esoro.

“I don’t know why people are always on my case. Does it mean I cannot talk to a man without people insinuating I am having an affair with him?“

Recall that TBoss has since come under fire since she shared a video of herself and Franklin , hanging out together.

Nigerians were quick to assume that they were having an affair, which may or may not have played a role in the collapse of Franklin and Esoro's marriage.

What is going on between TBoss and Ubi Franklin?

A seemingly cozy video of TBoss and Ubi Franklin have been making the rounds on social media.

The short video clip shared by Instablog9ja shows the artiste manager with his right arm around the ex-BBA housemate's waist, while she fed him a cupcake.

Although TBoss was a little too excited for Franklin's comfort he seemed to go along with the little show of affection.

Although there have been speculations of possible reconciliation moves between Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro, it seems they have moved past it and are settling for co-parenting.

The Nollywood actress who shares a son, Jayden, with Franklin, sent the artiste manager a birthday wish , fueling rumours of reconciliation for them.

You will recall that in 2017, the once admired celebrity couple where both spotted together at a charity event in Abuja.

Although fans have been rooting for the slightest hope that their marriage can be saved, we do not know what effect this video will make on whatever efforts were being made.

Franklin and Esoro got married in a lavish affair back in November 2015 and later welcomed their son, Jayden in 2016.