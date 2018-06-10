Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

TBoss shuts down those questioning her relationship with Ubi Franklin

TBoss "I have known Ubi Franklin for 16 years" - Ex-BBN star speaks

TBoss also insisted that they only started hanging out after Franklin got separated from Esoro.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian Breweries uncages Tiger Beer, as world acclaimed brand enters the market play

TBoss
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

TBoss has a message for those questioning her relationship with Ubi Franklin.

Speaking with Punch's Sunday Scoop, the ex-BBN contestant made it clear that she knew the Triple MG CEO even before he married his estranged Nollywood actress wife, Lilian Esoro.

3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME play

3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME

(36NG)

 

ALSO READ:

TBoss said, “I don’t see why I should not respond to people whenever they say rubbish on my page if I feel like doing so.

"I don’t understand why people are concerned that I was hanging out with my friend. He is my friend and we didn’t talk about any issues with his wife and I didn’t know if they had divorced or not.

"I have known Ubi for 16 years, which was before he met his wife. I don’t have to justify anything to anyone.”

Ubi Franklin and TBoss play

Ubi Franklin and TBoss

(instagram)

 

TBoss also insisted that they only started hanging out after Franklin got separated from Esoro.

“I don’t know why people are always on my case. Does it mean I cannot talk to a man without people insinuating I am having an affair with him?“

Recall that TBoss has since come under fire since she shared a video of herself and Franklin, hanging out together.

Nigerians were quick to assume that they were having an affair, which may or may not have played a role in the collapse of Franklin and Esoro's marriage.

What is going on between TBoss and Ubi Franklin?

A seemingly cozy video of TBoss and Ubi Franklin have been making the rounds on social media.

The short video clip shared by Instablog9ja shows the artiste manager with his right arm around the ex-BBA housemate's waist, while she fed him a cupcake.

Tboss and Ubi cozying up at an event yesterday. : Genevievemag

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Although TBoss was a little too excited for Franklin's comfort he seemed to go along with the little show of affection.

Although there have been speculations of possible reconciliation moves between Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro, it seems they have moved past it and are settling for co-parenting.

ALSO READ: Estranged celebrity couple celebrate son's first birthday [PHOTOS]

The Nollywood actress who shares a son, Jayden, with Franklin, sent the artiste manager a birthday wish, fueling rumours of reconciliation for them.

Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday play

Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin celebrate son's birthday

(Instagram)

 

You will recall that in 2017, the once admired celebrity couple where both spotted together at a charity event in Abuja.

Although fans have been rooting for the slightest hope that their marriage can be saved, we do not know what effect this video will make on whatever efforts were being made.

Is Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's marriage over? play

Is Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's marriage over?

(Instagram)

 

Franklin and Esoro got married in a lavish affair back in November 2015 and later welcomed their son, Jayden in 2016.

Not long after they welcomed their son, there were rumours of a crisis in their marriage, which was fueled by their attending events seperately.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wow! Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tonguesbullet
2 Wizkid, Tiwa Savage 3 times these guys gave us a tip-off about their...bullet
3 Banky W Singer thinks Chimamanda Adichie's latest comments on...bullet

Related Articles

Photo Of The Day TBoss is our lady in magical red!
Mr Eazi Singer and follower draw battle line on Twitter
Davido Sophia Momodu called out by fan for being dependent on singer's money
#WomanCrushWednesday The classy, gorgeous, reality T.V. star, TBoss
TBoss Former reality T.V. star comes for follower on Instagram
Photo Of The Day Ladies and gentlemen, it's take off time with Captain TBoss
Lilian Esoro Actress' estranged husband wishes her a happy birthday
Ubi Franklin What is going on between TBoss and artiste manager?
Photo Of The Day Cute reunion photo of former Big Brother Naija housemates
Gifty You have to see these steamy photos of the former Big Brother Naija contestant

Celebrities

Mo'Cheddah
Mo'Cheddah "I suffered depression for 4 years," says singer
Tiwa Savage See Singer's reaction to "Tiwa's Vibe" ban over alcohol
Paul Okoye
Paul Okoye Singer calls out SARS, says 'they are getting out of hand'
Yvonne Nelson and baby daddy James
Yvonne Nelson Actress denies splitting with baby daddy