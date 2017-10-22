Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tagbo's brother speaks on Davido's absence from funeral

Davido Late Tagbo's brother speaks on singer's absence from funeral

Chigbo revealed that the "If" singer neither showed for the funeral nor sent a representative in his stead.

  • Published:
Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew. play

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew.

(Bella Naija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Late Tagbugbo Umeike's brother, Chigbo has spoken on Davido's absence from his brother's funeral which took place on Friday, October 20.

He revealed that the "If" singer neither showed for the funeral nor sent a representative in his stead.

ALSO READ: "Lies everywhere," singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death, says he's ready to talk

Tagbo Umeike laid to rest play

Tagbo Umeike laid to rest

(instagram)

 

The burial which took place at their hometown in Nnewi, Anambra state, saw family and friends, mourn the young engineer who, as earlier reported, died after a night of drinking and partying with Davido in Lagos.

While speaking with Punch, Chigbo said that although his brother’s life was cut short unexpectedly, his burial went according to plans.

He said, “My brother was buried on Friday and it is so sad that we have lost someone with a big heart.

“However, Davido was not present at the burial neither did he send a representative but at this point, we have no comment on that.

“I would miss my brother a lot because he had a big heart. He was not only my brother but a lot of people’s brother as well.

“Through my late brother, I have made a lot of friends turned brother and despite his death, I hope to still keep these wonderful people as my brothers.”

Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )

 

You would recall that an autopsy report revealed that Tagbo had died from suffocation which could have been a result of his excessive alcohol consumption.

ALSO READ: What singer should have done on the night Tagbo died

This result freed Davido of any allegations in his friend's death.

Do you think Davido was wrong for being absent from Tagbo's funeral? Help answer the poll below.

Was Davido wrong for being absent from Tagbo's funeral?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 2Face Idibia Singer speaks about the recent death of Davido's friendsbullet
2 Psquare The fight between the brothers might have gotten to their wivesbullet
3 Davido What singer should have done on the night Tagbo diedbullet

Related Articles

Davido Tagbo finally laid to rest
2Face Idibia Singer speaks about the recent death of Davido's friends
Davido What singer should have done on the night Tagbo died
Davido Burial of singer's friend, Tagbo to take place on October 20
Davido Singer's friends and driver still in police custody
Davido Embattled singer forgives critics who accused him of wrong in Tagbo's death
Davido Commissioner of Police says 'singer's response is suspicious'
Davido Tagbo's family releases official statement
Davido Jude Okoye says singer did no wrong concerning Tagbo's death
Davido 10 things to take away from singer's statement on Tagbo

Celebrities

Davido and Tagbo
Davido Tagbo finally laid to rest
Mofe Duncan
Mofe Duncan Actor recounts how sister escaped death by the whiskers
Flavour and Anna Banner all loved up and kissing
Flavour All the women romantically linked to the singer
Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier girl
Photo Of The Day Mercy Aigbe is a sexy soldier