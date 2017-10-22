Tagbo's brother speaks on Davido's absence from funeral

Late Tagbugbo Umeike's brother, Chigbo has spoken on Davido's absence from his brother's funeral which took place on Friday, October 20 .

He revealed that the "If" singer neither showed for the funeral nor sent a representative in his stead.

The burial which took place at their hometown in Nnewi, Anambra state, saw family and friends, mourn the young engineer who, as earlier reported, died after a night of drinking and partying with Davido in Lagos.

While speaking with Punch, Chigbo said that although his brother’s life was cut short unexpectedly, his burial went according to plans.

He said, “My brother was buried on Friday and it is so sad that we have lost someone with a big heart.

“However, Davido was not present at the burial neither did he send a representative but at this point, we have no comment on that.

“I would miss my brother a lot because he had a big heart. He was not only my brother but a lot of people’s brother as well.

“Through my late brother, I have made a lot of friends turned brother and despite his death, I hope to still keep these wonderful people as my brothers.”

You would recall that an autopsy report revealed that Tagbo had died from suffocation which could have been a result of his excessive alcohol consumption.

This result freed Davido of any allegations in his friend's death.

