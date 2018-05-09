Super talented, Nollywood sweet heart, Chioma Akpotha

news

It's another Wednesday and the guys are super excited about our woman crush for today which is the super talented actress, Chioma Akpotha.

Chioma Akpotha who used to be known as Chioma Chukwuka was born on March 12, 1980, at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria. She had her primary education at Onward Primary School in Lagos before moving to the Federal Government College in Onitsha for her secondary school education.

Chioma then gained admission into the Lagos State University where she graduated with a degree in Banking and Finance. Obviously, the corporate world wasn't meant for Chioma as he then ventured into the entertainment industry to showcase her acting prowess.

Her acting career began in 2000 when she stared in the movie 'Handkerchief' which sort of brought her to the limelight. Since then, Chioma has gone to star in over 80 movies, making her one of the most recognised movies stars in Nigeria.

One cannot talk about the 2000s and how Chioma Akpotha was part of the movement which sort of changed the Nollywood industry and gave its global brand recognition. We know how she was able to play the ''good girl" roles in a lot of movies.

In 2007 Chukwuka received the Best Actress in a Lead Role award at the African Movie Academy Awards for the movie 'Sins of the flesh.' In 2010 she also won the Afro Hollywood Award for best actress in a lead role.

Chioma Akpotha is one actress who has been devoid of controversies over the years even though we got to see her very bold side when she took part in the reality T.V. show 'Gulder Ultimate Search; Celebrities' in 2010 with a number of celebrities like Daddy Showkey, Emeka Ike and a host of others.

Chioma Akpotha got married to her husband, Franklyn Akpotha in 2006 and the union is blessed with children. Chioma is happily married so guys you can crush from afar, Ok!