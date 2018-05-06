news

Uru Eke has expressed her shock over a DM she received from a strange man on Instagram.

According to the screenshot she shared as proof, the man who's identity she was nice enough to conceal, slid into her DM to ask for her address.

He also stated that she would be good for sexual intercourse while adding that he would like to suck her breast.

See the screenshot below:

This is hardly the first time a celebrity has been approached with an indecent proposal by an overzealous fan.

However, Eke's response shows just how shocked she was by the occurrence.

Actress speaks on misconceptions people have about her

Watch Nollywood actress and producer , Uru Eke, speaks on misconceptions people have about her .

The 'Being Mrs Elliott' star was recently a guest at Pulse Nigeria where she not only spoke on her debut movie as a producer, 5 things people don't know about her , but also on different misconceptions people have about her.

"I'm Mrs mind your own business. I mind my own business, I don't talk when I'm not spoken to, so I think people misconstrue that as being snorty." - Uru said.

"It's not on purpose, but you don't want to put yourself in a situation whereby people are not receptive toward you." - She added.