Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stella Damasus says people would rather beg online than work

Stella Damasus Actress says people would rather beg online than actually work

Stella Damasus thinks online beggars are just lazy and will continue to remain unrepentant.

  • Published:
Stella Damasus play

Stella Damasus

(Instagram/StellaDamasus)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stella Damasus has come for online beggars who would rather beg than even make an effort to work.

The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018. According to Stella, a lot of people would rather beg online than actually work and when questioned, they get angry and end up calling out the celebrity.

"Like many others, I receive direct messages from young people asking me to help them out with their problems. They need money to pay for one thing or the other. 90% of the time it's nothing medical or life-threatening, just money to pay rent or one course in school. I take time to read through their stories and help as many as I can but trust and believe that my contribution may not solve the problem totally. I try to follow up with these people and I find that they always end up in the same place (broke).

Like many others, I receive direct messages from young people asking me to help them out with their problems. They need money to pay for one thing or the other. 90% of the time it's nothing medical or life threatening, just money to pay rent or one course in school. I take time to read through their stories and help as many as I can but trust and believe that my contribution may not solve the problem totally. I try to follow up with these people and I find that they always end up in the same place (broke). So I started asking them to learn a trade, use their talent, get mentors, learn from YouTube. If these people have enough data to come and ask for money on social media then they would definitely have enough to learn something from YouTube or other free webinars. The moment I start to ask them to learn something I become an enemy. Then I get messages like "if you don't want to help me just say it. We, your fans have made you into a star but you can't help us with your money". It used to upset me but then I had to understand that the heart of a hungry person can lead to verbal diarrhea. My only problems is that they are hungry for the WRONG THING. You want the money but you don't want the knowledge of the source where you can keep making that money. I don't get it. You want to keep asking for fish but you don't want to learn to catch your own fish. Who knows if you will even start catching more fish than the person you are begging from. I am saying this again " begging for small money here and there will guarantee a constant state of poverty, but acquiring the knowledge and skills and using it to earn a living guarantees constant money in your pocket". Become your own boss and stop living this HAND ME DOWN life. #stelladamasus #actor #nyc #mondaymotivation #monday #entrepreneur #boss

A post shared by Stella Damasus (@stelladamasus) on

 

So I started asking them to learn a trade, use their talent, get mentors, learn from YouTube. If these people have enough data to come and ask for money on social media then they would definitely have enough to learn something from YouTube or other free webinars. The moment I start to ask them to learn something I become an enemy. Then I get messages like "if you don't want to help me just say it. We, your fans have made you into a star but you can't help us with your money". It used to upset me but then I had to understand that the heart of a hungry person can lead to verbal diarrhea," she said.

Stella Damasus play

Stella Damasus

(Instagram/StellaDamasus)

 

She went on to advice these online beggars that if they don't desist from this embarrassing act it would leave them in a constant state of poverty.

My only problems is that they are hungry for the WRONG THING. You want the money but you don't want the knowledge of the source where you can keep making that money. I don't get it. You want to keep asking for fish but you don't want to learn to catch your own fish. Who knows if you will even start catching more fish than the person you are begging from. I am saying this again " begging for small money here and there will guarantee a constant state of poverty, but acquiring the knowledge and skills and using it to earn a living guarantees constant money in your pocket". Become your own boss and stop living this HAND ME DOWN life. #stelladamasus #actor #nyc #mondaymotivation #monday #entrepreneur #boss," she concluded.

Stella Damasus play

Stella Damasus

(Instagram/StellaDamasus)

 

This is coming barely a week after another celebrity slammed online beggars who think Instagram was created for begging.

ALSO READ: Kiss Daniels gives back to the poor on Easter day

Uti says Instagram wasn't created for begging

Uti play

Uti

(Instagram/SirUti)

 

Uti Nwachukwu who was a former winner of Big Brother Africa has a message for those who use Instagram as a platform to beg, saying it wasn't created for that purpose.

The actor and model took his frustrations to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, where he blasted those who take every single opportunity to beg and request for things.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer goes flat on the floor as he greets Ooni of Ife [Photos]bullet
2 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged...bullet
3 Fathia Balogun Celebrities storm actress' mother's burial [Photos]bullet

Related Articles

Stella Damasus Actress' husband sends her cute message as they mark wedding anniversary
Ramsey Nouah Actor on being passionate about craft, making directorial debut with "Living in Bondage" sequel, 'new Nollywood'
Pulse List 5 separated celebrity couples who are still cool
Pulse List These 5 celebrities version of Igwe 2pac's 'Accolades' video will make you laugh
Stella Damasus Actress' husband celebrates her as she turns 40
Stella Damasus Actress speaks about her past abusive relationship
Pulse List 6 Nollywood actors who cried out for help before dying
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this April
Stella Damasus Actress' husband spotted with ex-wife and their son in New York
Pulse List 5 female celebrities who turned 40 this year

Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Actress says she bought her 1st house when she was 29 years old
Victoria Kimani
Victoria Kimani Singer denies romantic relationship with L.A.X.
Dr Sid and wife, Simi Esiri
Dr Sid Singer's wife says they are expecting a baby
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress says she wants to cuddle