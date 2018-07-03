Stella Damasus says people would rather beg online than work

news

Stella Damasus has come for online beggars who would rather beg than even make an effort to work.

The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018. According to Stella, a lot of people would rather beg online than actually work and when questioned, they get angry and end up calling out the celebrity.

"Like many others, I receive direct messages from young people asking me to help them out with their problems. They need money to pay for one thing or the other. 90% of the time it's nothing medical or life-threatening, just money to pay rent or one course in school. I take time to read through their stories and help as many as I can but trust and believe that my contribution may not solve the problem totally. I try to follow up with these people and I find that they always end up in the same place (broke).

So I started asking them to learn a trade, use their talent, get mentors, learn from YouTube. If these people have enough data to come and ask for money on social media then they would definitely have enough to learn something from YouTube or other free webinars. The moment I start to ask them to learn something I become an enemy. Then I get messages like "if you don't want to help me just say it. We, your fans have made you into a star but you can't help us with your money". It used to upset me but then I had to understand that the heart of a hungry person can lead to verbal diarrhea," she said.

She went on to advice these online beggars that if they don't desist from this embarrassing act it would leave them in a constant state of poverty.

My only problems is that they are hungry for the WRONG THING. You want the money but you don't want the knowledge of the source where you can keep making that money. I don't get it. You want to keep asking for fish but you don't want to learn to catch your own fish. Who knows if you will even start catching more fish than the person you are begging from. I am saying this again " begging for small money here and there will guarantee a constant state of poverty, but acquiring the knowledge and skills and using it to earn a living guarantees constant money in your pocket". Become your own boss and stop living this HAND ME DOWN life. #stelladamasus #actor #nyc #mondaymotivation #monday #entrepreneur #boss," she concluded.

This is coming barely a week after another celebrity slammed online beggars who think Instagram was created for begging.

