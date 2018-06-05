Doris Simeon was spotted chilling with her son and ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan who is presently married to Stella Damasus.
The movie director took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 4, 2018, where he shared photos of himself, his ex-wife and their son having a nice family time. He went on to caption the photos with a subliminal message to his fans not to believe everything they read on blogs.
"Spent the entire weekend buried in a studio editing but I had to come up for air for THIS. Don't believe everything you read on blogs. They've gotta stay sensational to make a dollar. It’s all good in the Hood. #DanielAdeminokan #DavidAdeminokan #DaBishopChronicles #Respect," he wrote.
Daniel Ademinokan shouldn't be scared of the press and he should just have a nice time with his family. Still on Daniel Ademinokan recall that a few days ago, he celebrated his second wedding anniversary to wife and actress, Stella Damasus and he sure had some cute words to say to her.
To mark their wedding anniversary, Stella Damasus' husband, Daniel Ademinokan sent her a very cute message to her. The movie director took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 28, 2018, where he posted a cute photo of Stella and himself with a message for her.
"Happy Wedding Anniversary to my favourite couple in the world - US. @stelladamasus I've told you I'm not doing an epistle today. I just want to say that I love you and having you by my side as my wife is a great honor and blessing. Thank you for jumping through hoops with me, loving me, weathering the storm and being a part of every success story.
"When I think of the things we have achieved together as a team, I can't help but marvel at your awesomeness. You are God's answer to my prayers. Babe, I love you and I promise I won't file for divorce till we are 122 years old. Yeah. I've extended it by 2 years. Till then, continue to enjoy every inch of me. Hahaha!! Love you always boo#HappyWeddingAnniversary #StellaDamasus #DanielAdeminokan," he wrote.