Stella Damasus' husband sends her cute message on wedding anniversary

Stella Damasus Actress' husband sends her cute message as they mark wedding anniversary

You've got to read the cute message Stella Damasus' husband sent to her on their wedding anniversary.

  • Published:
Daniel Ademinokan and wife, Stella Damasus play

Daniel Ademinokan and wife, Stella Damasus

(Instagram/DanielAdeminokan)
Stella Damasus and hubby, Daniel Ademinokan are presently celebrating their wedding anniversary and he has a really cute message for her to mark the day.

The movie director took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 28, 2018, where he posted a cute photo of Stella and himself with a message for her.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to my favourite couple in the world - US. @stelladamasus I've told you I'm not doing an epistle today. I just want to say that I love you and having you by my side as my wife is a great honor and blessing. Thank you for jumping through hoops with me, loving me, weathering the storm and being a part of every success story. When I think of the things we have achieved together as a team, I can't help but marvel at your awesomeness. You are God's answer to my prayers. Babe, I love you and I promise I won't file for divorce till we are 122 years old. Yeah. I've extended it by 2 years. Till then, continue to enjoy every inch of me. Hahaha!! Love you always boo. #HappyWeddingAnniversary #StellaDamasus #DanielAdeminokan

Congratulations Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan as you celebrate this special day in your life. Daniel Ademinokan has a cool habit of always celebrating his wife on social media on special occasions.

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus play

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus

Back in April 2018 during Stella Damasus' 40th birthday, her husband, Daniel Ademinokan took to his Instagram page to celebrate the movie star. He didn't only shower praises on his wife but also had a word of prayer for her.

"40 has never looked this good! Gosh! Babe, I don't know what I've done to deserve you as my wife but I'm grateful you said YES to me. The door to your glory days has just been swung open. Step in with confidence and claim your blessings, claim your glory and possess your possessions. Behold, God has set before you nations, kings and rulers who will seek your counsel for wisdom and direction. As you have found your purpose @stelladamasus May you continue to walk in God's light. Happy Birthday, boo. #SDat40 #StellaDamasusIs40 #StellaDamasus," he wrote.

 

He went on to describe Stella with some really nice words and even said 40 is the new sexy. "Smart. Beautiful. Intelligent. Bold. Daring. Loving, God fearing. These words only describe a microscopic version of who you are @stelladamasus. I love you boo and I pray for more wisdom, more grace and more of God's grace. 40 is the New Sexy!!! #StellaDamasusIa40 #StellaDamasus," he concluded.

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

