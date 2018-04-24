Stella Damascus' husband celebrates her as she turns 40

news

Today is Stella Damascus' birthday and her husband, Daniel Ademinokan is celebrating her as she turns 40.

The movie director took to his Instagram page where he showered praises on his wife and didn't also forget to say a little prayer for the beautiful actress.

"40 has never looked this good! Gosh! Babe, I don't know what I've done to deserve you as my wife but I'm grateful you said YES to me. The door to your glory days has just been swung open. Step in with confidence and claim your blessings, claim your glory and possess your possessions. Behold, God has set before you nations, kings and rulers who will seek your counsel for wisdom and direction. As you have found your purpose @stelladamasus May you continue to walk in God's light. Happy Birthday, boo. #SDat40 #StellaDamasusIs40 #StellaDamasus," he wrote.

He went on to describe Stella with some really nice words and even said 40 is the new sexy.

"Smart. Beautiful. Intelligent. Bold. Daring. Loving, God fearing. These words only describe a microscopic version of who you are @stelladamasus. I love you boo and I pray for more wisdom, more grace and more of God's grace. 40 is the New Sexy!!! #StellaDamasusIa40 #StellaDamasus," he concluded.

We've seen this couple show love for each other on social media a few times and we sure do know they really are lovebirds. Back in 2017, Stella Damascus took to her Instagram page where she gushed over her husband.