Snoop Dogg breaks Guinness world record for largest cocktail

Snoop Dogg has earned himself a space in the Guinness book of record over largest paradise cocktail.
The event which took place at the Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival saw Snoop, along with chefs Hubert Keller and Michael Voltaggio, presented a massive libation comprised of the very same two ingredients he professes in his hit song 'Gin and Juice.'
Snoop later took to Instagram teasing an image of himself on stage with the colossal cocktail, while also posing with a certificate validating his new world record.
Aside from its actual contents, the drink drew attention for its substantial size — grand enough to land in the Guinness World Records for the largest-ever gin and juice cocktail. Apart from setting world records, Snoop's music has been been doing very a lot lately and also breaking records.
Snoop Dogg’s newly released gospel album is already breaking records.
The rapper’s 32-track album titled, ‘Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love,’ was released on Friday, March 16, 2018.Surprisingly, the first time gospel artist has outdone others, debuting at number one on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart.