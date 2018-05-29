Snoop Dogg breaks Guinness world record for largest cocktail

news

Snoop Dogg has added another feather to his cap after helping break the Guinness world record for largest paradise cocktail.

The event which took place at the Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival saw Snoop, along with chefs Hubert Keller and Michael Voltaggio, presented a massive libation comprised of the very same two ingredients he professes in his hit song 'Gin and Juice.'

Snoop later took to Instagram teasing an image of himself on stage with the colossal cocktail, while also posing with a certificate validating his new world record.

Gin and juice world record. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

Aside from its actual contents, the drink drew attention for its substantial size — grand enough to land in the Guinness World Records for the largest-ever gin and juice cocktail. Apart from setting world records, Snoop's music has been been doing very a lot lately and also breaking records.

In my @djkhaled voice another 1 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

Snoop Dogg's gospel album breaks record

Snoop Dogg’s newly released gospel album is already breaking records.