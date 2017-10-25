Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Simi is the good girl gone bad!

Photo Of The Day Simi is the good girl gone bad!

She gets a new look on this photo of the day.

  • Published:
Simi in her new look play

Simi in her new look

(Instagram/SymplySimi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

She is the probably the next big thing in the music industry with her amazing and flawless voice.

On our photo of the day, Simi gives us that never before seen picture where she looks likes like a very laid back good girl gone bad. She indeed will have her fans and admirers gushing over this photo because of her surprise new look.

Simi, as we all know, is not close to being a fashionista as she has severally been dragged for her fashion style. Some are of the opinion that she has to change her stylist as she always gets it wrong most times at public functions.

This hasn't deterred the soulful singer from making good music and doing all that she can to be the best she can be with her music career.

When she was asked about the critics and her fashion style, she was quick to correct the impression that she wasn't a model or a fashionista rather, she is just an artist trying to make good music.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Jim Iyke "I never dated Nadia Buhari" actor explainsbullet
2 Mr 2Kay Artist gets robbed and beaten to a pulp after showbullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress' lawyer warns bloggers on release of domestic...bullet

Related Articles

"Celebrity Video Game Challenge" Harrysong, Reminisce, Simi, Sound Sultan, Yung6ix attend annual event
BOJ Singer reveals release date, album art and tracklist for debut solo album, "Magic"
#WomanCrushWednesday Simi, innocent, flawless, highly talented singer
Album Review DJ Spinall makes some of the best music you can hear in his “Dreams”
Simi Singer hangs with fans, perform songs off "Simisola" album
Happy Independence Nigeria Must attend events this weekend 27-2/10/17
Simi Singer speaks about Adekunle Gold, raising kids and football
Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Pasuma, Praiz, Simi light up Day 2 with performances
Felabration 2017 Ice Prince, Dr Sid, Timaya, celebrate Day 5 [Video]
Urhobo A brief walk into the lives of one of Nigeria's most interesting people

Celebrities

The beautiful Genevieve Nnaji
#WomanCrushWednesday Genevieve Nnaji, the beautiful, charismatic actress
Jim Iyke
Jim Iyke Actors reveals why he didn't marry Rita Dominic
Industry Nite With Dammy Krane
Dammy Krane Singer drags Tekno into his beef with Orezi
Peter Okoye
Pulse List 5 reasons why Peter Okoye is a bigger celebrity