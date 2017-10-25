She is the probably the next big thing in the music industry with her amazing and flawless voice.

On our photo of the day, Simi gives us that never before seen picture where she looks likes like a very laid back good girl gone bad. She indeed will have her fans and admirers gushing over this photo because of her surprise new look.

Simi, as we all know, is not close to being a fashionista as she has severally been dragged for her fashion style. Some are of the opinion that she has to change her stylist as she always gets it wrong most times at public functions.

This hasn't deterred the soulful singer from making good music and doing all that she can to be the best she can be with her music career.

When she was asked about the critics and her fashion style, she was quick to correct the impression that she wasn't a model or a fashionista rather, she is just an artist trying to make good music.