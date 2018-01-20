Simi chief bridesmaid at mother's wedding

news

Shortly after announcing that she will be getting married in January 2018, Simi's mother has tied the knot and her soulful singer daughter was reportedly the chief bridesmaid at the occasion.

This is according to an Instagram post which saw the new bride dancing with a man believed to be her husband.

The 'Joromi' singer was also captured in a picture with the couple - her smile bore the appearance of one who was delighted.

Prior to the event, Simi's mum who is over 50 years old gave a testimony in December 2017, at the Daystar Christian Center in Lagos , where she told the congregation that she will be getting married. This is her second wedding.

Simi, who has been constantly linked to a fellow singer, Adekunle Gold , once revealed that she will be a protective mother when she starts having children.

This is aimed at ensuring that her kids don't get lost in the age of the millennials, who are described as a set of young people born between the early 1980s and the early 2000s.

The singer who released her "Simisola" album , in the year 2017, stated that she will fiercely guard her children until they clock 26.

"I'm going to hide my children inside my Gucci bag until they're 26. This information age is scary" she wrote on her Snapchat on Monday, September 11, 2017.