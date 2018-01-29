news

Pictures of daring singer, Seyi Shay with no top or clothes on has surfaced online.

According to LIB, the pictures are some of the scenes from Seyi Shay's latest music video 'BIA' which is been shot by Clarence Peters.

The pictures sees the singer appearing topless but covering her cleavage and boobs with her arms and have glittering dusts on her arms and elbow.

Seyi Shay falls while performing at AFRIMA 2017

Seyi Shay made the headlines in the last days of 2017 when she had a big fall while performing at the 2017 edition of AFRIMA

The embarrassing incident occurred on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at the Eko Convention Center of the Eko Hotels and Suites, in Lagos.

ALSO READ: Seyi Shay performs at the Kigali jazz junction

Seyi Shay was performing her hit song "Yolo Yolo" and was looking really great in her outfit and her choreographers when she tried to do a spin and well it didn't go as planned, she fell really hard.