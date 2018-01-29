Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

See Seyi Shay without clothes on

Seyi Shay Singer is a melanin beauty in new topless photos

The singer appear topless but covered her cleavage and boobs with her arms and have glittering dusts on her arms and elbow.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pictures of daring singer, Seyi Shay with no top or clothes on has surfaced online.

According to LIB, the pictures are some of the scenes from Seyi Shay's latest music video 'BIA' which is been shot by Clarence Peters.

The pictures sees the singer appearing topless but covering her cleavage and boobs with her arms and have glittering dusts on her arms and elbow.

Seyi Shay goes topless play

Seyi Shay goes topless

(LIB)

Seyi Shay falls while performing at AFRIMA 2017

 Seyi Shay made the headlines in the last days of 2017 when she had a big fall while performing at the 2017 edition of AFRIMA

Seyi Shay goes topless play

Seyi Shay goes topless

(LIB)

 

The embarrassing incident occurred on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at the Eko Convention Center of the Eko Hotels and Suites, in Lagos.

ALSO READ: Seyi Shay performs at the Kigali jazz junction

Seyi Shay goes topless play

Seyi Shay goes topless

(LIB)

 

Seyi Shay was performing her hit song "Yolo Yolo" and was looking really great in her outfit and her choreographers when she tried to do a spin and well it didn't go as planned, she fell really hard.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dorcas Shola-Fapson Embattled Taxify driver is suing actress for N5mbullet
2 Jay Z Trump comes for rapper out on Twitterbullet
3 Dorcas Shola-Fapson Taxify driver shares his own side of the storybullet

Related Articles

Seyi Shay Yolo crooner performs at the Kigali Jazz Junction [photos]
All Youth Tush Awards Davido, Yemi Alade, Simi, Tekno among nominees for 9th edition
"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay, Vector get first movie role
Brand endorsements Will you buy a smartphone because of a celeb face behind it?
AFRIMA 2017 Tiwa Savage wins Best Female Artist in West Africa at music award ceremony
Album Review BOJ shows that "Magic" can be so simple, but effective
The Beatz Awards 3.0 Cobhams Asuquo, Masterkraft, Tekno, Clarence Peters among nominees for 3rd edition
Harrysong Check out the cover for singer’s “Kingmaker” album
AFRIMA 2017 Wizkid, Tiwa Savage win at music award ceremony [Full winners list]

Celebrities

Samklef
Samklef Producer falls victim to credit card fraud
Bovi is holding it down for Dorcas Shola-Fapson
Dorcas Shola-Fapson You've got to read this heartfelt letter Bovi wrote to the actress
#ManCrushMonday Hey ladies, it's time to crush on Maleek Berry!
Rihanna performs at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
Rihanna Oops! Singer almost had a wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys