Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Seun Kuti, Wole Soyinka, blood is thicker than water!

Photo Of The Day Seun Kuti, Wole Soyinka, blood is thicker than water!

On our photo of the day, we have the highly respected Prof. Wole Soyinka and music star, Seun Kuti.

  • Published:
Seun Kuti with Prof. Wole Soyinka play

Seun Kuti with Prof. Wole Soyinka

(Instagram/shotsdboss)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These guys are not just your everyday Nigerians but part of the very influential and famous people of the society.

On our photo of the day, we have a rare photo of the very famous activist and Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and the son of one of Nigerians biggest legends, Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti who is also an artist and activist.

Well let's just say in this photo we have so much power and strength coupled with a lot of respect. Just in case you don't know, these guys are from the same family as Wole Soyinka is a first cousin to the late Fela.

Over the years, Seun Kuti's music career has continued to blossom and excel beyond the shores of this country. Aside music, Seun is known to very vocal when it comes to speaking against the wrongs of the government. Even though he hasn't really had a public protest, he is very vocal on his social media pages.

On the other hand, Wole Soyinka is a very well respected voice in the country. Whenever he speaks, he commands a lot of respect and his approval rating is really high making him one of the most influential people from this part of the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Ex-footballer’s wife blasts Ogbonna Kanu on Instagrambullet
2 Simi Singer is chief bridesmaid at mother's weddingbullet
3 Pulse List These 5 photos of celebrity dads with their kids are just...bullet

Related Articles

Seun Kuti Son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti celebrates daughter on 4th birthday
Photo Of The Day Seun Kuti chilling like a boss
AFRIFF 2017 Everything that happened on day 4 of film festival
Felabration 2017 Why it is important to celebrate Fela Kuti in this age of social media
Nigeria Afrobeat is Naija's main music contribution to global music
Buckwyld and Breathless 2face Idibia honoured Lagos with a great performance
Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bez, Nneka thrill at Federal Palace
Seun Kuti 'Music critics are in no position to judge anybody’s art,' singer says
Cardi B From stripper to history making rapper
Seun Kuti Afrobeat musician wants us to join the resistance

Celebrities

eLDee
eLDee The Don Nigerian Hip-Hop legend rapper loses mum
'I didn't say I can't date younger men', Empress Njamah faults Punch interview
Empress Njamah 'I didn't say I can't date younger men,' says actress
Gary Oldman at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 21
SAG Awards See full list of winners as host throws shade at Melania Trump
John Dumelo
John Dumelo Ghanaian actor claims he is engaged but it's a stunt