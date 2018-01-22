Seun Kuti, Wole Soyinka, blood is thicker than water!

news

These guys are not just your everyday Nigerians but part of the very influential and famous people of the society.

On our photo of the day, we have a rare photo of the very famous activist and Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and the son of one of Nigerians biggest legends, Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti who is also an artist and activist.

Well let's just say in this photo we have so much power and strength coupled with a lot of respect. Just in case you don't know, these guys are from the same family as Wole Soyinka is a first cousin to the late Fela.

Over the years, Seun Kuti's music career has continued to blossom and excel beyond the shores of this country. Aside music, Seun is known to very vocal when it comes to speaking against the wrongs of the government. Even though he hasn't really had a public protest, he is very vocal on his social media pages.

On the other hand, Wole Soyinka is a very well respected voice in the country. Whenever he speaks, he commands a lot of respect and his approval rating is really high making him one of the most influential people from this part of the world.