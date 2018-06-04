Seun Kuti wants vote of no confidence on the political system

news

The election season is almost here and Seun Kuti is advocating that it is time to cast a vote of no confidence on the political system.

The singer, activist and son to music legend, Fela Kuti made this known on Monday, June 4, 2018, via his Instagram where he said it is pointless picking up PVCs when we don't even know we are voting for.

"Shouting GET YOUR PVC UPANDAN. WHAT ARE WE VOTING FOR? My brother my sister not voting in a system that fails to represent you isn’t a lack of participation. It only becomes that if you are not actively building the system you want outside of the oppressive state. PVC na person contract ooo if u don’t collect dem sef no go collect bar, hence the advert not because it helps us.

"The leadership that must representing us will not be about winning elections or chasing your votes but will be about empowering our minds and inspiring our consciousness. It will, by its own positive essence, spur us to participate in its own party politics. We shall all be interested in its delegates and candidates for every primary and election respectively. It’s shall be OUR PARTY. When u see the party it will be your reflection.

"Then and only then do the people have a party. My people, PVC collection isn’t participation, it’s manipulation. Don’t let anyone force you to endorse their system until you are sure it represents you. Time to cast a vote of no confidence in the political system and build our own! This is the task of the #liberationgeneration," he wrote.

Apart from being an amazing singer, we all know Seun Kuti is one gentleman who is never shy to speak about the ills of the society and the social issues bothering the country.

